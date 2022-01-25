sport, local-sport,

A MATURE innings from Jack Harper ensured Wagga City defended their Twenty20 crown with a comfortable 53-run win over South Wagga in Tuesday night's final at Robertson Oval. Looking to rebound from a disappointing batting performance in a last-start loss to Kooringal, where they were dismissed for just 84, the Cats rectified their issues for the game which matters most. Harper, who hadn't played cricket for three years in Queensland before returning to the Cats recently, was superb with 72 off just 47 balls. The 23-year-old paced his innings well batting at no.4, taking the responsibility of anchoring the innings after Cats skipper Josh Thompson (21) was dismissed at 4-86, before cashing in late. He struck three consecutive sixes off Blues youngster Jake Scott in the 19th over to accelerate Wagga City's total to 8-165. Given South Wagga were missing key batsmen Luke Gerhard and Alex Smeeth, that late assault was effectively where the match was won. They were dismissed for 112 in reply, with only a 28-run last wicket stand getting them that close. South Wagga's chase began well after opener Brayden Ambler hit 17 runs himself off the first two overs, including three boundaries, but mistimed a shot which has caught by Luke Naumann off Max Harper's bowling. Soon after Naumann had Scott caught behind to reduce the Blues to 2-27. Opener Blake Harper was tied down early, and was looking to find his touch after hitting a couple of boundaries, but his surge ended when he was trapped LBW by Cats skipper Josh Thompson for 18 (22). "I just thought we needed to be a bit smarter early and give ourselves a good base to launch in the back overs, it seemed to pay off," Harper said. It was really good to contribute and help us post a big score. It makes it hard for South Wagga to chase and it makes it really pleasing. "We had to be smart through those middle overs, and after 16 we could launch. "The bowlers up front like Max Harper, Luke Naumann, Louis Grigg all bowled really well and got the big wickets in their top order too." Thompson said his message to Harper after he was dismissed was to knuckle down and put the innings on his back. OTHER NEWS "He's got an old head on his young shoulders. He's a class act but he hadn't played cricket for three years and has only just picked the bat up again," Thompson said. "He's got match awareness and game smarts, it was good he could wait until the end to find a bowler he could hit to the short side. "He timed it perfectly and it really put us in a good position. We were only looking at 140, and he got us to 160-plus after that (19th) over. Without Smeeth and Gerhard it's hard for them, they're quality cricketers. They toiled really hard and bowled really well, Jack was just too good for them today." South Wagga skipper Joel Robinson said they Harper was simply too clinical for them. "We were without two of our biggest hitters but you can't change that, they batted really well," he said. "Jack played his role perfectly, he didn't go hard and then got away from us at the end. No excuses, we chased 20 more than we should have in the end." South Wagga's Blake Harper was named the player of the Twenty20 series. TWENTY20 GRAND FINAL WAGGA CITY 8-165 (J Harper 72, J Thompson 21, J Guthrie 3-24) def SOUTH WAGGA 112 (B Harper 18, B Amber 17, J Guthrie 17, L Grigg 2-12, Z Lewis 2-20, J Thompson 2-21 Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/62Cmm6pMZhq8BpRG6DbYf4/3dae5ea6-da32-4eb4-8c82-330795ee5ae4.jpg/r0_288_4032_2566_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg