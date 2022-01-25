sport, local-sport, another one, participator, exhibition, gallop, wagga, murrumbidgee turf club, country championships, sdra qualifier

TWO of the leading contenders for next month's $150,000 SDRA Country Championship Qualifier will make a special appearance at Murrumbidgee Turf Club (MTC) on Wednesday. Last year's winner Another One and the unbeaten Participator will both take part in an exhibition gallop at MTC's Australia Day race meeting. Both horses went around in a trial at Albury last week and will step up their preparation for the $150,000 feature on February 19 with a raceday track gallop. Another One and Participator will gallop on the course proper immediately after race three, which is scheduled for 2.35pm. MTC chief executive Jason Ferrario believes the gallop will add another element to the already popular race meeting. "It will be good to have them gallop and adds something else to the race meeting, while promoting the Country Championships as well," Ferrario said. Both horses will go into the Country Championship qualifier on the back of one lead-up run. Wagga trainer Gary Colvin plans to take Another One to Sydney in coming weeks for a race over 1250m. Wagga trainer Tim Donnelly has the Highway Class Three Handicap (1200m) picked out for Participator at Randwick on February 4. That will leave two weeks to the qualifier. It adds to what is already expected to be a big Australia Day at Wagga. The MTC have designed the meeting as family friendly with a free sausage sizzle, ice blocks and face painting among the entertainment for kids. The first of eight races gets underway at 1.25pm with entry available at both the Slocum and Travers Street gates.

