newsletters, editors-pick-list,

As supply chain issues continue to blight the big supermarkets, there are worries that Australia Day barbecues could be bare this year. NSW Farmers president James Jackson believes that Wagga shoppers looking for meat could come away from the supermarkets empty handed this week. "They have such market share that it gives them an opportunity to crank the prices," he said. "I think they will run the meat stocks down." But the big winners during this time of grocery chaos have been the small businesses, and Wagga butchers are confident they'll be fully stocked for January 26. "There's no shortage for us," said Liam Hanigan, from South Wagga Butchery. Mr Hanigan gets his meat from sources across the nation and has been largely unaffected by any supply issues. "Prices have risen, but 12 months ago, they won't be changing this week ... nothing's going to change leading up to Australia Day barbecues," he said. "We've still got plenty of meat to sell." Mr Hanigan said business had risen slightly over the course of the pandemic, but he credits any increase with community desire to support local business. "There's more traffic coming through because the shelves [at supermarkets] are down. But I still think customers support their local butcher." Farmer and butcher Andrew Nelson from Wagga Meat Supply said he had also seen an increase in business and has sold nearly as much meat in the last week as he did at Christmas. "It's been a big increase," he said. "Normally at this time of year it's a bit quiet, everyone is on holidays, but it hasn't slowed down at all." As a farmer, Nelson also supplies meat to Coles and has had orders pushed back because they cannot guarantee that they will have staff to fill shifts, he said. "It shows you the importance of having a small business. Woolies and Coles get everything out of the one place, and when there's an issue everyone suffers." "That's probably one thing people have learnt about this pandemic. That supermarkets can't be relied upon for all of your needs. "People should be supporting their locals ... in the end if you don't have local business, you don't have a very strong town." Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/157659825/e8ae94f7-cf76-4432-bcd1-48b5e74ab430.jpg/r3_422_5757_3673_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg