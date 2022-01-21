newsletters, editors-pick-list,

Residents near a Wagga intersection say it's a miracle nobody has been killed after three car crashes outside their homes in three weeks, with the latest occurring on Friday afternoon. Two people suffered minor injuries yesterday after a two cars were involved in a crash at the intersection of Gurwood and Beckwith streets at 2.30pm. An ambulance crew and police attended the incident, which involved one of the cars flipping. One of the patients was a female aged in her 40s, who was able to get out of her car without assistance and did not require transport to hospital. Nearby residents said similar crashes have become so frequent that some people living near the intersection no longer leave their houses to take a look when they hear a collision. "We keep having these awful crashes," a Gurwood Street resident, who asked not to be named, said. "It's a miracle that we haven't had a fatality and it just keeps getting worse. "I've had a car land up against a tree outside my house after it crashed. The worst part is that there's a school down the road and lots of children walk along this street." A Beckwith Street resident, who also asked not to be named, said crashes happened "frequently" at the intersection at any time of the day or night. "People just don't stop at the stop signs. Somebody could have been killed today as the car was airborne," she said. "They have had to repair the stop signs and pedestrian crossing rails three times already this year and we're only three weeks in to January. "When there are lots of cars parked along it you can't see the traffic coming." Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/rex.martinich/bd298601-04ba-49e5-97ba-cc78bc3772aa.jpg/r0_380_4032_2658_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg