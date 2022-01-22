New theatre season promises to be reely outstanding

community,

The Civic Theatre is up and running for 2022 and getting ready for a big year of live entertainment. In February we will transport the theatre to the Mediterranean when Bidgee Theatre Productions takes control of the stage for a two-week season of Mamma Mia! The Musical. It is wonderful to see this show, featuring local actors, musicians and crew enjoy such success. If you haven't got your tickets yet, contact the Civic Theatre Box Office to make sure you are in the audience for the show the city will be talking about. Season 2022 is now on sale. The Wharf Revue will be back in Wagga on Wednesday March 2 with their sharp-witted political satire, comedy sketches and songs. The Wharf Revue team Jonathan Biggins, Drew Forsythe, Phillip Scott and Amanda Bishop have baited their hooks and are opening another can of worms, to trawl for every political flathead, groper or yellowtail that floats into view. Then the catch of the day will be filleted, battered and grilled and served in a spicy satire sauce with a topical garnish. (Chips extra). Limited tickets are still available. If you haven't already taken a look at Season 2022 at the theatre, now is the time. It's a huge year with the quality live entertainment you would expect in larger cities. The season includes music, dance, comedy, drama and of course, food (because what is a night out at the theatre without food). There is a show set right here in Wagga, a real fire and food cooked on stage, tales of strength and resilience, laughs had and experiences shared. And the best part? You don't need to leave Wagga Wagga to enjoy it. If a season booklet hasn't yet landed in your mailbox, drop in to collect one or contact us and we'll send one your way. Phone the box office on 6926 9688 or email boxoffice@civictheatre.com.au. Find out more and book your tickets at www.civictheatre.com.au or contact the box office from 10am to 4pm Monday to Friday on 6926 9688. Take a fresh look at the theatre and enjoy the power of connection. Life is better when it's live.

