In the Past is compiled from The Daily Advertiser by the Wagga Wagga & District Historical Society. 25 Years Ago Wagga's maximum temperature reached 40 degrees celsius this week, well above the January average of 31.3 degrees and leading to increased usage of water and electricity. Although officially opened this week by Member for Riverina, Noel Hicks and Mayor of Wagga Peter Dale, more than 25,000 people have already passed through the new Forum 6 Cinema complex since it opened to the public on December 21. Former Mayor Ron Harris has been awarded an Order of Australia Medal for, as he says, doing exactly what he wanted. Major Patrick Pickett and Flight Lieutenant Lynne Charleton also received Conspicuous Service Medals in the Australia Day honours list. Deputy Mayor Kay Hull urged council to consider extending the new "scramble" traffic lights at the intersection of Morgan and Baylis Streets to other main street intersections. A Daily Advertiser poll on the proposed Baylis Street upgrade in the main street drew mixed reactions from participants who included Lyn Hutchinson, Wes Russell and Eric Beck. Councillors Kevin Wales, Lindsay Vidler and Laurie Richardson lodged a rescission motion to review Wagga City Council's decision to increase the new civic centre landscaping budget by $600,000. Morale among some Wagga City Council staff is slumping as they grapple with a wave of vandalism, which will cost ratepayers $45,000 this month. NSW Football League has provided an $8000 grant for a new ground clock and other improvements at Maher Oval. A crowd of 1500 attended Wagga's International Raceway, where the feature event was the Caravan Derby sponsored by Trevor Garth's Caravans. Councillor Dennis Blackett called for smoke detectors to be made mandatory in all homes. Administration partner for Farrell Lusher lawyers, Graham Burmeister, announced the employment of Matthew Goold to deal solely with workers compensation claims. Lorna Whytecross is compiling a history of the Wagga Croquet Club in time for its centenary in 2001. Council environmental services committee chairman, Councillor Kay Hull, sparred with Councillor Jim Eldridge, who was objecting to council endorsement of a "statement of community tolerance". 50 Years Ago Daddy Cool and Sherbet performed at Kyeamba Smith Hall, with tickets just $2 at the door or from Palings. Principal Sister Benedicta said that a record number of 490 students were expected to start back at Mount Erin High School this year, with Brother Farrell, principal at St Michael's Regional High School, also expecting a record enrolment of 370 students. More than $1.5 million will be spent this year to relieve congestion in Wagga State schools, with 270 more enrolments expected this year compared to last year. Chairman of the Presbyterian Hostel in Coleman Street, Reverend D McKenzie Baird, said that if sufficient applications were received, the hostel would open to girls as well as boys in second term. Coles Variety Store, back to school specials, include exercise books from 11 cents, two ball pens for 25 cents, shoulder bags, $1.89 and Perkins Paste for 18 cents. Griffith gained possession of the O'Farrell Cup when they convincingly defeated Wagga at Gissing Oval. Residents of Kyeamba Avenue "are up in arms" after council bulldozed several trees in the street, three of which were estimated to be 150 to 200 years old. Wagga Petty Sessions dealt with 194 more cases of drunkenness in 1971 compared to 1970, with 307 cases heard compared to 113 the previous year. Wagga Caledonian Society held its annual Burns supper with the highlight a traditional parade and "piping in" of the haggis and an address to the haggis given by Mr Arch Ferguson. Arthur Wicks, recently appointed lecturer at the Riverina College of Advanced Education, outlined plans to make Wagga a centre of the fine arts.

