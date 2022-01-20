newsletters, editors-pick-list,

OMICRON has brought with it a set of new challenges for the already struggling music scene, with gigs sparse, isolation causing havoc, a lack of government support and concerns around musicians' wellbeing. Musician Aaron Oldaker said the pandemic will likely leave its permanent mark on the sector. "Since COVID, it's really hit the bands very hard," Mr Oldaker said. "Right now, under the current restrictions, there are three main pubs in the CBD that have live music and at the moment it's really risky for them to do that because of the no dancing rule, it's very difficult to enforce, but I completely sympathise with all the pub's decisions, I don't criticise that, it's just the way things are." Mr Oldaker said it would help if the government offered practical support for those across the sector. "The support we really need is support for venues to enable them to have less risk when it comes to having live music and more financial incentives for them to host live music," he said. IN OTHER NEWS: "I think it's really important not to underestimate the utter devastation that COVID has had on the performing arts sector broadly. "Unfortunately, under the coalition government, the arts sector has no electoral value and that's a real shame, while everyone agrees sport is important for our community and culture, the arts, music especially is just as important and it gets no support really. "Venues need to be supported by the government to have live music. "Benefits of music are just as tangible as sport, both bring people together, both are ways of sharing a common identity, both are a way to bring the best out of people through a combined effort, music is a community, music is collaboration. Sport is as well, but why doesn't music get the same support to continue?" Wagga musician Anthony Melton said his band Wobbly Boots had gigs lined up from early February through to the end of May, but throughout the last few days, many began being postponed or cancelled due to COVID. "Maybe something to keep an eye on would be musicians mental health because the COVID-rollercoaster isn't much fun," he said. But Mr Melton is choosing to remain optimistic. "It's tough the moment, but I think when we get through it, it could be better than ever," he said.

