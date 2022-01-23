news, local-news,

Invitation-only awards reception will be held at Tivoli Theatre on Tuesday night from 6pm, with a livestream on the council's Facebook page. Australia Day pool parties with free entry and inflatables are on at West Wyalong and Ungarie pools. Mirrool's celebrations begin with a community barbecue at the park at 6.30pm before a screening of the movie Rams on the silos from 8.30pm and West Wyalong residents are warned to secure their pets ahead of the fireworks display over McAlister Oval from 8.30pm. A Carrathool Hall-bound bus will leave Hillston at 8.30am with booked pick-ups at Merriwagga and Goolgowi. The family fun day at the hall has speeches, official ceremony, water slide, laser tag, live music and a free luncheon. A free community breakfast begins at Marrar at 8am, with the Coolamon Shire awards ceremony scheduled for a 9.30am start. Proceedings get underway at 8am in Gundagai's Carberry Park and Cootamundra's Jubilee Park. Breakfast is followed by entertainment, speeches, and presentation of awards, and pool parties begin at noon. Celebrations begin at Corowa's Bangerang park from 9am by invite only to minimise COVID risk. The ceremony will be livestreamed on the council's Facebook page. Rotary will have fireworks will over the Corowa RSL park at 9.30pm as part of the day's celebration and the Federation Festival. Breakfast begins at Ten Mile Gardens in Holbrook at 8am, with the official ceremony starting at 9am. A family fun day continues until 4pm, and people are encouraged to bring a chair, rug, sunscreen, hat and insect repellant. Around town there will also be free admission and inflatable fun at the pool, a bushfire recovery photographic exhibition at Holbrook Hall, Ian Geddes Bush Walk will be open for a stroll, and you can drop in at the refurbished skate park. The Submarine Museum, Woolpack Inn Museum and National Museum of Australian Potter will also be open. An Australia Day Eve outdoor screening of Backyard Ashes at Pioneer Park Museum starts the celebrations early at 6.30pm for an 8pm start on Tuesday. Tickets available through Eventbrite and cost $15 for adults, $10 for children and also includes barbecue dinner and entertainment. The Australia Day awards ceremony begins at Griffith Regional Theatre at 10am on Wednesday, with attendees asked to arrive by 9.30am to be seated. A Survival Day family event runs from 11am to 5pm at Griffith Regional Aquatic Leisure Centre, with free entry to the pool, a host of cultural activities and free barbecue lunch. A free bus will run hourly from Dave Taylor Park, Kubank Park and Yawarra Park. Official proceedings take place at 1pm. A scaled back official ceremony at the Athenium will be closed to the public, but livestreamed on the Junee Shire Council website at junee.nsw.gov.au or its Facebook page. Free breakfast and entertainment kicks off the day in Mountford Park at 7.30m, with official proceedings including a citizenship ceremony beginning at 9.15am. There will be free admission to the pool party at Leeton Regional Aquatic Centre from 2pm to 8pm, with plenty of activities, performances and other entertainment. The day culminates with the lighting up of the Leeton Museum and Gallery. The Pleasant Hills Recreation ground is the venue for this year's Lockhart Shire celebrations, with a free breakfast from 8am to 9.30am. The official ceremony begins at 10am. Australia Day ceremony and events have been cancelled for 2022 due to pandemic safety concerns. Events begin at the Narrandera Sportsground at 7.30am, with breakfast available to purchase from the Lions Club van, before the official ceremony begins at 9am. It and the Narrandera Sports Awards will be livestreamed on the council Facebook page. Free kayak hire at Rocky Waterholes from 1pm, bookings essential via the visitors centre on 6959 5545. Celebrations begin in Tumut's Stockwell Gardens with a free barbecue and coffee breakfast from 8am. The official program of citizenship ceremony and local awards begins at 9am, and will also be livestreamed. Attendees are encouraged to RSVP to council at svc.nsw.gov.au/aust-day-ceremony. Batlow's community celebrations start in Memorial Park at 8am, and Tumbarumba's at the Creekscape at 10.30am, with breakfast, entertainment and local awards. Free breakfast is on in Gloucester Park from 8.30am before official proceedings begin. The Temora Pool hosts a party from 3pm to 9pm with free entry and waterslide, splash park, races, games, movie screening and sausage sizzle. A planned breakfast for Ariah Park has been cancelled due to COVID concerns. Australia Day kicks off in the Victory Memorial Gardens with free breakfast from 7am. /images/transform/v1/crop/frm/GGnMDP6H6ep7kM2Dx35kRi/cfa389dc-541f-4b8f-939b-4fbf756f44e1.png/r4_0_1597_900_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg