news, property,

BED 5 | BATH 3 | CAR 3 This property located at 8 Peter Street is a true treasure trove hidden in the heart of Wagga Wagga. Combining sophistication and elegance with an impressive list of functional features, this spacious home offers an attractive and convenient lifestyle that caters for a busy, family lifestyle. This home showcases a beautiful blend of traditional, Californian Bungalow charm with contemporary finishes, resulting in a masterful renovation and stunning street appeal. Walking inside, you'll find three spacious bedrooms to the front of the home, all with built-in robes and gorgeous, ornate ceilings. The floorplan then flows through to the lounge room, and an open-plan kitchen, dining and living area. The kitchen is beautifully designed with stone benchtops, stainless steel appliances and room for stools at the edge of the breakfast bar. The kitchen itself has plenty of drawers and cupboards, but you'll find even more storage space in the walk-in pantry. Further down from the kitchen, there's a study nook tucked away in the family area, ideal for a small office setup or homework station for the kids. At the back of the home, is the master bedroom which is a little slice of luxury for the parents with its own walk-in robe that leads through to the ensuite, as well as sliding doors that overlook the backyard. Flowing off the dining and living area is an undercover alfresco area great for barbecues and hosting family and friends. At the very end of the property is a double garage with rear lane access and a carport large enough for a caravan or boat. There's also the perfect retreat for teenagers or young adults above the garage, complete with bedroom, bathroom and living space. A few other notable features are the home's double brick construction, 5kW solar system and combination of ducted evaporative cooling, gas heaters and split systems to keep you comfortable all year round. Located in central Wagga, it's footsteps away from shopping centres, public transport, cafes, and restaurants. There are both private and public schools nearby and you'll only be a short drive away from enjoying the rest of Wagga's favourite attractions like the Murrumbidgee Turf Club, Wagga Beach, the cinema or, a little further afield, Lake Albert. Living at 8 Peter Street means you'll never be too far away from what you need. Inspect this impressive home on Saturday January 22 or contact the agents at Fitzpatricks Real Estate for more information or to book a private inspection.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/hAYf5uV8h5f2xWYCvhVdDZ/c80e929a-023b-4c32-a440-1dde961a5482.jpg/r0_278_5472_3370_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg