The Bureau of Meteorology has issued a severe weather warning for damaging winds in areas east of Wagga and in the South West Slopes. The Bureau on Tuesday warned that damaging wind gusts were possible over parts of the Great Dividing Range from Wednesday evening. "A high pressure system south of the Great Australian Bight will strengthen and move eastward over Tasmania on Wednesday. "The high will combine with a slow-moving inland trough to produce a tight pressure gradient across eastern NSW. "Strong winds averaging 50 to 60 kilometres per hour with damaging wind gusts of around 90 km/h are possible over elevated terrain across the South West Slopes ... during Wednesday evening and early Thursday morning. Locations which may be affected include Cootamundra, Gundagai and Tumut. The State Emergency Service has advised that people should:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/rex.martinich/81a4689e-4b29-4155-b132-0af1b060d23b.png/r18_507_423_736_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg