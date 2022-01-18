Severe weather warning issued for damaging winds east of Wagga in South West Slopes
The Bureau of Meteorology has issued a severe weather warning for damaging winds in areas east of Wagga and in the South West Slopes.
The Bureau on Tuesday warned that damaging wind gusts were possible over parts of the Great Dividing Range from Wednesday evening.
"A high pressure system south of the Great Australian Bight will strengthen and move eastward over Tasmania on Wednesday.
"The high will combine with a slow-moving inland trough to produce a tight pressure gradient across eastern NSW.
"Strong winds averaging 50 to 60 kilometres per hour with damaging wind gusts of around 90 km/h are possible over elevated terrain across the South West Slopes ... during Wednesday evening and early Thursday morning.
Locations which may be affected include Cootamundra, Gundagai and Tumut.
The State Emergency Service has advised that people should:
- Move vehicles under cover or away from trees.
- Secure or put away loose items around your house, yard and balcony.
- Keep at least 8 metres away from fallen power lines or objects that may be energised, such as fences.
- Trees that have been damaged by fire are likely to be more unstable and more likely to fall.
- Report fallen power lines to either Ausgrid (131 388), Endeavour Energy (131 003), Essential Energy (132 080) or Evoenergy (131 093) as shown on your power bill.
- Stay vigilant and monitor conditions. Note that the landscape may have changed following bushfires.
- For emergency help in floods and storms, ring your local SES Unit on 132 500.
