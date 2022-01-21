news, property,

BED 3 | BATH 1 | CAR 1 This established-family home is situated on a flat block that's more than 700 metres squared. The home offers three great-sized bedrooms, all with built-in robes. The kitchen is updated with an electric oven, gas cooktop, dishwasher, breakfast bar, plenty of bench space and great storage. The bathroom has also been updated and features a separate bath and shower, vanity and separate toilet. There's instantaneous gas hot water to keep the hot water coming. There's polished floorboards throughout making for easy cleaning and a stunning aesthetic. Keeping the home comfortable all year round is ducted evaporative cooling and gas bayonet heating. Outside you'll find the undercover entertaining area set in a fully-fenced yard with low maintenance surrounds and a single car port. This home is only a few minutes walk to Mount Austin High School and Tolland Shopping Centre. Get in quick as this property won't last long.

