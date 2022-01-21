Mount Austin home ideal for a family
Feature property
BED 3 | BATH 1 | CAR 1
- 42 Walteela Avenue Mount Austin
- SALE PRICE: Preview
- AGENCY: Hore+Davies Real Estate
- CONTACT: Gill Davies, 0490 537 675
- INSPECT: By appointment
This established-family home is situated on a flat block that's more than 700 metres squared.
The home offers three great-sized bedrooms, all with built-in robes.
The kitchen is updated with an electric oven, gas cooktop, dishwasher, breakfast bar, plenty of bench space and great storage.
The bathroom has also been updated and features a separate bath and shower, vanity and separate toilet. There's instantaneous gas hot water to keep the hot water coming.
There's polished floorboards throughout making for easy cleaning and a stunning aesthetic.
Keeping the home comfortable all year round is ducted evaporative cooling and gas bayonet heating.
Outside you'll find the undercover entertaining area set in a fully-fenced yard with low maintenance surrounds and a single car port.
This home is only a few minutes walk to Mount Austin High School and Tolland Shopping Centre. Get in quick as this property won't last long.
