sport, local-sport,

Wagga RSL are hoping a tight loss to Kooringal Colts won't cost them the chance of playing for a spot in next week's Twenty20 final. The Bulldogs are one of four teams to sit on one win and one loss after the first two rounds. They started the competition brightly with victory over St Michaels but couldn't back it up against their formerly winless opponents at Harris Park on Saturday. Captain-coach Sam Perry is looking to ensure they can stay ahead of the pack with a win against Lake Albert at Geoff Lawson Oval on Tuesday . "The T20 comp is tight," Perry said. "It makes this week's games very interesting." Perry wasn't disappointed with the team's effort against Kooringal, but they just couldn't quite get over the line after some strong late hitting from David Bolton. "We were happy with 130-odd, 140 was our goal, but it was definitely enough runs," he said. "And we didn't bowl particularly bad but probably didn't field as good as we could have. "At the end of the day there was two balls in it and if Bolts doesn't hit me for six in the second last over, or if I catch him, it is a whole different story." READ MORE Sam Perry couldn't grasp a skied hit from Bolton who ended up unbeaten on 22 off 17 balls. RSL will welcome back Josh Staines and Tim Cameron for the clash against Lake Albert but Ethan Bartlett won't make the trip from Canberra. It sees Jacob Manley and Fletcher Morton retain their places in the side after impressing with the ball in the loss to Kooringal. The Bulls got the better of Colts on Sunday to get off the mark but captain Isaac Cooper was very unsure with how they would line up after needing plenty of new faces following a heavy loss to South Wagga on Saturday.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/J7tLankfguv74QY82b3G7h/50f74ae6-03ae-42ec-8cd8-d9d513e4e877.jpg/r2_98_2951_1764_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg