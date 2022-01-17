sport, local-sport,

TWO of the Riverina's brightest young talents stamped their class by breaking long standing records at the Eastern Riverina Zone Athletics Championships at Wagga's Bill Jacob Athletics Centre on Sunday. Temora's Grace Krause set four records, the most impressive a 12.60 second run in the under-15 girls 100m which broke the previous mark of 12.57 set in 1990. She also eclipsed the 200m record of 25.70 set in 1991 with a blistering run of 25.59, and set new marks in long jump (5.71m) and triple jump (11.86m). Cootamundra's Cooper Dabin was just as impressive in the field events, throwing 42.90m in the under-13 discus to obliterate the previous best of 33.41m in 2009. Wagga Little Athletics Club member Dabin has dominated the field events recently, including beating his rivals by nearly nine metres when he threw 38.28m to claim victory in the under-12 discus at last year's state titles. OTHER NEWS The Eastern Riverina Zone event was originally scheduled to take place at Lockhart but was shifted to Wagga after Lockhart's venue was deemed unsuitable. "The Lockhart ground got top dressed and it didn't come up to standard for us to run the championships there, so unfortunately we had to move it," Eastern Riverina zone coordinator Judith Peel said. "We do tend to swap the event around with the three grounds that were suitable, but the Lockhart club still hosted it at Wagga. "We had about 129 competitors. Considering this time of the year and the centres didn't start until very late in the season, I think it was a very good turnout. The event also helped athletes earn selection for the Eastern Riverina team to contest the Region Four Championships at Wollongong from February 5-6. Other records: Shantae Clark (Temora, 28.06m in under-17 girls javelin); Toby Bowley (Temora, 1.67m in high jump and 19.08s in 110m hurdles in under-17s); Daniel Okerenyang (Kooringal, 13.05m in under-15 boys triple jump); Charlotte Priest (Kooringal Wagga, 11:47.00 in under-17 girls 3000m); Lani McCrone (Temora, 14.72s in under-12 girls 80m hurdles; Benjamin Field (Kooringal Wagga, 15.15s in under-12 boys 80m hurdles; Elvis Conteh (Kooringal Wagga, 15.75s in under-11 boys 80m hurdles; Klara Booth (Young, 17.32s in under-11 girls 80m hurdles); Mia Mitchell (Kooringal Wagga, 17.32s in under-11 girls 80m hurdles)

