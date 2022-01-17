sport, local-sport,

Bruce Harpley is hoping a return to the front row can help Tashs Mate bounce back to winning form. After taking 25 starts to break through, the five-year-old made it two on the bounce in his first two starts for the Junee trainer late last year before an unplaced effort at Cobram last time out. He had to contend with a second row draw on that occasion, but Harpley expects a better showing after drawing barrier four at Junee on Tuesday. "He's gone real good in his first two starts when he led," Harpley said. "He felt real impressive and strong and his run at Albury over 2150 going two minutes from in front was good. "Hopefully he can find the lead and can hold them from there." Harpley rates Rambunctious as the one to beat after he hasn't missed the top three in his last three starts. "I think he run home really good at Wagga last time," he said. "The winner kicked right away but he ran home really strong when it got out late. "It's drawn six so it is a bit of a leveller but I'm real happy with him." READ MORE While bred by Harpley and his wife Tash, Harpley's late sister Judith Rutland and her husband Trevor did most of the early work with Tashs Mate. It took him a long time to get things together, but had been placed on six occasions before finally bringing up his first win. Harpley believes things are slowly coming together for the son of Courage Under Fire. "He was his own worst enemy for a while and it took Trev a long time to get him right but when he sent him over he said he actually does everything spot on now," he said. "It took a long time to get to that stage. "He could also never get a draw and even in the last start Trev gave him he draws at Wagga in a random draw and he got home in 56.1 but only runs mid field. "He's been running good sectionals for a while now but just needed that bit of luck." Harpley has one other drive across the eight-race card, Junee's first for the season, on Redbank Harry for Stan Hedlund.

