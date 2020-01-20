Who is new Tasmanian premier Peter Gutwein

news, national

WHO IS PETER GUTWEIN, TASMANIA'S 46TH PREMIER * Treasurer and Minister for the Environment, Parks and Heritage. * First elected to state parliament in 2002 in the northern seat of Bass. * Has overseen a period of economic growth in Tasmania, but also rising net debt. * Is running in conjunction with incumbent deputy premier Jeremy Rockliff. * Before politics held senior management positions in financial services in Europe. * Is a qualified black belt instructor in Tae Kwon Do. * Aged 55, married with two children. Australian Associated Press

