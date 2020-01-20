Flooding as bushfires burn on in Victoria

news, national

Heavy rain has helped temper bushfires raging in Victoria's east, but stormy conditions are presenting their own challenges as another spike in fire danger looms on Wednesday. The State Emergency Service has received about 1500 calls for assistance since storms lashed Victoria on Sunday, more than 1000 of them for building damage. Another 139 callouts were for flooding, while 118 were for trees that had fallen down on roads. Rain fell hardest in East Gippsland, with 56.6mm falling at Mount Elizabeth and 55mm at Mount Wellington. In Melbourne, the northeast and inner east were hit with severe thunderstorms, including giant hail. Emergency Management Victoria Commissioner Andrew Crisp says the weather has helped calm some bushfires in the state's east. But it's too soon to say what impact that will have on firefighting efforts. "It's difficult for our firefighters to get onto the firegrounds to better assess what that actually means for us," he told reporters in Melbourne on Monday. Despite bringing some relief, the weather has delayed the reopening of a section of the Princes Highway which had been planned for Monday morning. SES deputy chief officer Alistair Drayton says runoff is also a concern in bushfire-ravaged areas. "There's significant chance for runoff today, off the ground, and for those streams and creeks to run quite hard with debris, rocks, sticks and the like," he told reporters. There are still 14 blazes burning, mostly at advice level in the northeast and East Gippsland. But a 'watch and act' remains in place for a fire at Pastoria in the Macedon Ranges, which has not been yet brought under control. An aerial observer helicopter which had been assisting fire-bombing aircraft tackling the blaze clipped a power line about 10am, with its pilot - the only person on board - able to make a safe landing. Stormy conditions will continue on Monday, with a severe weather warning in place for central and eastern parts of the state. The Bureau of Meteorology has also issued a severe thunderstorm warning for the Mallee, Northern Country and parts of the North Central, West and South Gippsland and Wimmera districts. Melbourne is expected to avoid hail stones but they might come down in the state's north, which could also be hit with damaging winds Hot and windy weather is expected to return on Wednesday, pushing fire danger into the severe and extreme ranges again in some parts of the state. The weather comes as about 16 people are preparing to return to Mallacoota on Monday afternoon, on helicopter flights from Essendeon and East Sale. The government is also hoping to clear roads to the isolated community, so people could access properties and vehicles abandoned due to the fires. Victoria's bushfires have so far burnt more than 1.5 million hectares. Across the state, 396 homes have been destroyed and more than 600 outbuildings including sheds have also been razed. Five men have also died during the fires. Australian Associated Press

