Here in the Riverina, we are surrounded by beauty rolling hills, open plains, a little bit of high country, winding rivers and, most importantly, all the surrounding towns and villages.
But some of our little (and not so little) places have a wonderful knack of tripping up visitors to our region.
I mean, how on earth are they supposed to know how to pronounce Mangoplah? And what even is a Borambola?
Sure they roll off the tongue for locals, but we've had a lifetime of learning. We have to admit we've all been privy to overhearing slightly amusing pronunciations as travelers and newcomers declare their fondness for their latest find on the tourism trail.
But here at the DA, we are here to help. Tourists, visitors, guests of our region, here's what you need to know:
Ard-leth-an
Good old Ardel-than. Ard-lee-than. Ard-le-thahn. Unless you're in the know, you'll never guess where the emphasis goes in this town's name.
Area Park
It's very tempting to pronounce this one like songbird Mariah, or the prestigious Australian music award, but you'd be in the wrong. Ariah is a Wiradjuri word that means hot and dry very fitting.
Buh-ram-bola
Not Borram-bolar. Home of the popular winery, rich farmland and fond memories of school camps, Borambola is a favourite 'we're almost home' sight for those on their way home to Wagga from an eastern trip away.
Cool-a-mon but quickly
Famous for the cheese factory, the fire museum and the Hoppers. It's more the pace of how you say this one, rather than the syllable emphasis. Don't sound out those syllables.
Collie-ambel-lee
One of the youngest towns in NSW - it was founded in 1968 - Coleambally is a mouthful of letters with a great little community. But how to say it? Dog walky, basically.
Koh-roh-wa
Oh, the difference another vowel can make. Poor old Corowa is often mistaken for its central west cousin, Cowra. So much so, it's like there isn't a good four hours' drive between the two. Say this one quickly, and don't forget that extra o.
You-ab-along
Nothing like three consecutive vowels to get the tongue twisted. Again, speed is the key here.
Jill-en-bar
Right where the Newell Highway meets the Sturt Highway, just over the bridge from Narrandera, you'll find Gillenbah. If you begin to say it with a hard g, you may get an odd look.
Jeh-rodge-eri
It's always a guessing game when it comes to picking when there's a hard g and when there isn't, and the trick here is they both are.
Gool-gow-ee
The home of the mighty Rabbitohs (RIP Group 17, hello Proten). Spit this one out quickly so it rhymes with 'cool how we' and you've got it in one.
Jeh-ril-dery
Jerilderie hosts one of the longest-running B&S balls in the state, if not the country. Sitting on the Newell Highway, it's probably more famous for Ned Kelly robbing the local bank and being a prime growing region for crops and stock. Famed it may be, but we've overheard it being called Jerrillderry before.
Jew-nee
In fact, Junee had a different spelling back in the day - Jewnee - that made it easier to know how to say it. These days though, good old Junee can be garbled into Juney, Junney, or Junnay.
Marrar
Mar-rah
For a five-letter word, Marrar still manages to trip up a few new to the village north of Wagga. Murrah is the more common mispronunciation, but emphasise those middle Rs, elongate that A and yo'ure most of the way there.
Manga-plar
Man-GOP-lah, nah. Don't take your time getting this one out, it won't sound on the money. Or take the easy way and just say Mango.
Nuhrann-dra
'I'll meet you at Narran-derra. There's so much to see at Narran-deera.'
Nope, nope, nope. It's the double R that seems to catch everyone out for poor old Narrandera. The na is fast and you might as well forget about the e.
Tue-mit
Too-mutt and Tumm-ut might seem close, but they aren't. This gateway to the Snowy Mountains and Blowering Dam is extra satisfying because its palindromic, but it can trip up those unfamiliar.
You-ranna
As opposed to You-rah-nah. An easy way to remember it? You saw the giant spider on the tower as you came into town, so Uranaway.
Wogga Wogga
Often mispronounced as Wagger Wagger. Or Wagga Wagga. It's the a that gets in the way, really. Also, really, it's Wagga. Don't double-down.
Wee-thally
Perhaps this one is becoming more common thanks to the popular and amazing silo artwork, but we've heard a few Wee-thalls and Weethells slip out over the years.
Wooh-ma-gar-mar
If you got it first go, you'd be in very good company. Ten points to Gryffindor.
