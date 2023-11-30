93 photos from Wagga's school formals between 1999 and 2002

We've broken out the archive photos and taken a look at the school formal fashion from 1999 through to 2002.
Whether they're cringeworthy or classic, there's a stack of memories in this gallery.
The top tunes from 1999 is a throwback to carving up dancefloors along with Backstreet Boys and I Want It That Way, a little Livin La Vida Loca with Ricky Martin, and Christina Aguilera was making hits with Genie In a Bottle.
Highlights of the early noughties formals is a similar blast from the past: lots of block colours, streaked hair, curled updos and the occasional bleached gentleman.
But perhaps the most striking in every snap are the beautiful smiles across the graduating classes.
Tell us about your school formal. Yes, we want to hear the good, the bad, the disastrous-at-the-time-but-hilarious-in-hindsight ugly.
Everyone's got a formal story. You can leave yours here.
