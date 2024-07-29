Hot takes, fiery finish for cold start

As you wake up this morning, you could be mistaken for thinking you'd been transported to the snowfields overnight.
Wagga is bracing itself for an overnight low of -5 degrees on Tuesday morning and, funnily enough (depending which way you look at it!), that forecast minimum is the same one predicted in Selwyn.
Jeremy Eager has spoken with the Bureau of Meteorology about what's driving the frigid conditions, which have also seen another dusting of snow in higher parts of the Riverina.
If you're looking for something to warm you up, this week's hot takes from Group Nine are quite a well-timed offering from Courtney Rees. We also bring you Taylor Dodge's heartwarming story of the support shown to a Wagga schoolgirl battling cancer and three unforgettable late local icons.
This morning's hot breakfast news buffet also includes a story from Matt Malone about a Farrer League footballer facing an early end to the season following a fiery finish to a game on Saturday.
Meanwhile, Rex Airlines has been placed in a trading halt as speculation grows it has brought in a restructuring team.
Stay warm and have a great Tuesday.
Andrew Pearson - Editor, The Daily Advertiser
