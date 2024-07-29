Two is better than one as premiership winner jumps back on board

Dean Bristow will return to Tumut's coaching ranks in 2025 as the Blues look to bounce back from a tough season.
It will be the first time Bristow has coached the club since their 2020 grand final loss.
However he will join ranks with Zac Masters as the Blues look to go back to co-coaching arrangements that have worked so well for them in the past.
The 35-year-old is excited to be back on board to help lead the next generation of Blues.
"We've given some blokes a go this year that haven't been exposed to first grade and there's definitely been some shining lights," Bristow said.
"The plan will be to bolster our reason over the off-season to bring some help in for these young kids and develop them more.
"We've also got some juniors that have gone away from the club this year without having the under 18s so it will be our intention to get those boys back in the system and build a healthy roster so we can have a healthy club again.
"It's not just first grade but across the board to have them all pushing to play finals."
After guiding the club to drought-breaking premiership in 2019 in a co-coaching arrangement with Adam Pearce, Bristow then shared the coaching duties with his brother Lachlan the following season before Masters replaced him in coaching set up in 2021.
Masters took on the lone responsibility this season when Lachlan Bristow headed to France after last year's premiership success but he's looking forward to combining with another Bristow.
"I think we will work pretty well together and we've always said that," Masters said.
"The way we look at footy is very similar and we've always wanted to work together.
"He stepped away for a little break this year, he's been helping with little things now and then but to have him in a bigger capacity next year for the side and the club."
Not only has Masters had to carry all of the coaching load this season, with so many personnel changes he's had to carry a bigger load on the field as well.
He feels a co-coaching arrangement is a better fit.
"I enjoy coaching and love the group of boys we've got there, we've got a really good young crop of boys coming through and probably just need to add a couple of pieces to that side and I don't think we will be far away from contesting right at the top of the competition.
"Just having Dean there brings a lot of experience but I really do think it helps massively with two people coaching - as long as you can get along.
"With two blokes coaching you can get a different perspective, bounce ideas off each other and lighten the load a little bit.
"It's a big role coaching and you have a full-time job as it is so I think it's the way to go."
Bristow plans on having a non-playing role in 2025.
His first attempt of retirement after the 2020 season didn't stick, returning to the side after a season off.
However he doesn't feel as tempted to put the boots back on again.
"It's definitely in a non-playing capacity," Bristow said.
"It took a hell of a lot of work to get myself on the field last, it consumed a lot of time just away from the training paddock and the gym just mentally preparing myself to play.
"It just all wore down on me.
"The only reason I considered playing was just the predicament the club is in but we've managed to scrape together some kids and give them a go, which I think is better for them and the development of the club than just throwing me in there for another year just to get the club by."
DAILY DURING OLYMPICS
Wake up to a tasty serving of overnight news and excitement from the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris.