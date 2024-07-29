'Rather be in their camp': Injuries concerns rack up for minor premiers

Wagga City are yet to taste defeat this season but are limping into the Southern Inland finals series.
The Boiled Lollies have a number of serious injury concerns as they prepare to tackle Waratahs in the major semi-final at Conolly Rugby Complex on Saturday.
They are already without captain Tyson McLachlan after he suffered an anterior cruciate ligament and medial cruciate ligament damage in their win over Waratahs earlier this month.
He was one of seven players who missed their 36-26 win over Tumut on Saturday.
With their injury concerns, coach Rob Cleland feels as though Waratahs have the upper hand as the two sides face off for the first place in the grand final.
"They are always a tough test whether it's finals or not," Cleland said.
"We expect them to step up another level than when we saw them two weeks ago.
"We've got quite a few players out, and had Matt Roberts go off injured on the weekend and still have a bit of yellow card trouble as well.
"It's going to be a pretty big test for us and I'd definitely rather be in the Waratahs camp than ours at the moment, that's for sure."
Tom Blanch, Darryl Hemopo, Nashon Letele, Pita Herangi and Rory Sheard also missed the clash with Tumut.
However Cleland fears only Blanch and Herangi will be right to return on Saturday.
Hemopo could miss the rest of the season with a broken hand while Letele and Sheard both have back issues.
"We've got a couple coming back but the overwhelming majority are either definitely out and touch and go," Cleland said.
Halfback Matt Roberts also picked up a leg issue.
Wagga City are already scrambling for playmakers after Steven Tracey moved into the number 10 jumper to replace McLachlan.
"He (McLachlan) is a massive loss and played every game of the season besides last week," Cleland said.
"Mikaera Smylie stepped into the captain's role this week and he's got a good rugby brain.
"He's not real loud on the field but he definitely leads by example so we're quite happy in the captain department but the 10 department is the worrying one.
"We had Boxyy Tracey step in on Saturday and run that role, which leaves us short at fullback so there's a bit of shuffling to do but I think Boxyy can fill that role going forward."
Noa Rabici is free to return after his suspension however winger Waisale Sauvinaloto needs to front the judiciary after being red carded around 20 minutes into their win over Tumut.
Cleland is hopeful he will be cleared to play.
"I don't think it was as bad a red card threshold so we're trying to get it mitigated down to a yellow," he said.
"Hopefully the judiciary agrees with us.
"Otherwise it's another one for us and we're starting to run real short on genuine first grade troops."
