Wagga trainers enjoy success at Albury as SDRA premierships decided

TWO Wagga jockeys have been recognised for outstanding seasons.
Retired champion jockey Danny Beasley has gone out a winner, claiming the Southern District Racing Association (SDRA) premiership.
After sharing the title last year, Beasley won it outright in 2023-24, finishing 12 wins clear of Nick Heywood despite not riding for the final six weeks of the season.
Wagga apprentice Holly Durnan also enjoyed success. She finished 16 wins clear of her nearest rival to take out the SDRA apprentice jockey's premiership.
Wangaratta horseman Craig Weeding captured his first SDRA trainer's premiership.
Weeding finished five wins ahead of Albury's Donna Scott and Wagga's Gary Colvin, who tied for second with 27 winners for the season.
Wangaratta trainers again dominated the premiership, filling three of the top five placings.
Colvin finished the season at Albury with a winner as talented two-year-old Southern Dancer broke through at her second race start.
After running fourth in the Jack Maher Classic on debut, Southern Dancer got through the heavy conditions to win the Country Boosted Maiden Handicap (1175m) by two lengths.
Durnan was the winning rider.
Wagga trainer Scott Spackman also had a winner with Fil bouncing back to his best with victory in one of the Benchmark 58 Handicaps (1400m).
It was one of three winners for experienced jockey Nick Souquet on the day.
Fil, owned by Phil and Maree Collins and their boys, won well two starts back at Wangaratta but was then beaten out of sight last start at Canberra.
Spackman was happy to see the five-year-old bounce back to record his fourth career win.
"He's in and out," Spackman said.
"He runs a shocker and then puts in a good one but his run at Canberra was absolutely atrocious and his win at Wangaratta was absolutely amazing.
"We've given him a freshen up and he's done a fantastic job to come back and win today."
Fil settled back near last and stormed home with 61.5 kilograms, in contrast to his usual pattern of being up on the pace.
Souquet admitted he didn't expect to get so far back.
"No, I rode this horse, I reckon I won his maiden on him and he went really well and I thought he'd go on a bit," he said.
"Spacky said just ride him where he jumps and there was a bit of interference at the start and I came back and I thought if I really set this horse alight he might get going. So I just smothered him up and I was in that three length buffer coming to the corner and he let down nice."
Trainers
32 - Craig Weeding
27 - Donna Scott, Gary Colvin
24 - Andrew Dale
22 - Ben Brisbourne
Jockeys
50 - Danny Beasley
38 - Nick Heywood
30 - Jason Lyon
29 - Holly Durnan (a)
26 - Simon Miller
