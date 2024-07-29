Aggies banking on 'experienced spine' advantage come semi final clash

Ag College couldn't have asked for a better finish to their home and away season.
Primed to take on Tumut in this weekend's minor semi, the Aggies handed their cross-campus rivals a crushing 62-7 defeat.
Coach Jack Wood said he couldn't have asked for more from his side, with the win setting them up for a big run into their minor semi next weekend.
The return of Clare Harpley to the side in recent weeks has been a welcomed late boost.
Back from a trip to France for the World University Championships last month, Harpley has slid back into he playing group before finals with ease.
"Tessa Good always does good and to have her and Clare playing 9 and 10 together, or even having them as an outside centre and 10, just having them both on the field is awesome," Wood said.
"Clare's just come back into the squad towards the end of the season so it's awesome having her back and then we have Ellie Burnett as captain and we have Kara [Yelland] our prop, as well, so we have a really good experienced spine.
"Then we have a few players that haven't played much that are really developing around them.
"One would be Emily Lucas, she's played outstanding all year at fallback and also Jacolene de Jager, it's her first year of rugby this year and she's gone on to make the SIRU side."
This season Ag College experienced a boom in registrations and while Wood has welcomed new players to the sport he's admitted there have been some tough decisions to make.
Securing the future of the club and remaining competitive has been like standing on a knife's edge.
Open communication with players and expectations has been key to their success.
"It's really hard," Wood said.
"You get girls that come and they've never played rugby before, then you've got some that are playing for SIRU, so trying to manage game time and develop them and whilst also managing to put your best team on is really difficult.
"It's probably the biggest struggle for the season but we made it clear that at the start of the season, it was it was around training who was rocking up, who was putting in, would get a go and then towards the end of the season now it's starting to become a bit more performance focused.
"Whoever's playing well is going to be on the field."
Ag College will play Tumut in the minor semi final this weekend, with Waratahs and Griffith battling it out in the major.
GRIFFITH 52 d ALBURY 5
Griffith: M Lonsdale 3, M McGregor 2, L Katoa 2, S Seukeni tries; L Katoa 5, A Lolotonga cons. Albury: H Moiler try
TUMUT 29 d WAGGA CITY 19
Tumut: S Tubaitoga, M Lester, S Hoi, N Ravuaceva , E Vakaoca tries; L Ngauma, E
Bradshaw cons. Wagga City: K Veitch, J Burgess, S Cummins tries; T Uhr 2 cons
AG COLLEGE 62 d REDDIES 7
Ag College: K Yelland 3, J Hill 2, T Morrow, T Good, T Cragg, C Harpley, A Trevaskis tries; E Lucas 6 cons. Reddies: D. Seward try; E Weekes con
DAILY DURING OLYMPICS
Wake up to a tasty serving of overnight news and excitement from the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris.