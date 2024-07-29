Schmetzer faces early end to the season in fallout from fiery Farrer finish

BARELLAN footballer Noah Schmetzer faces an early end to his season due to suspension.
Schmetzer was reported for striking Marrar's Nic Cawley in a fiery finish to Saturday's Farrer League game at Langtry Oval.
Fists were seen flying late in the game as more than half the players on the ground, including one from the interchange bench, became involved a fight as Marrar went on to claim a 141-point victory.
Schmetzer's striking report has been graded as intentional, high contact and medium impact. The base sanction is a three-game suspension but he can accept a two-game ban with an early guilty plea.
Barellan have until 5pm on Tuesday to accept the sanction.
The winless Two Blues have just the two home and away fixtures remaining for the season, against Coleambally and North Wagga, meaning Schmetzer could have played his final game of the year.
Schmetzer was playing just his second first grade game for Barellan in what is his first season at the club.
