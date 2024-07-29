'An emotional week': recognising and celebrating First Nations traditions

With more than 50 per cent First Nations students, honouring the history, culture, and achievements of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples are important and celebrated at Ashmont Public school.
Having missed NAIDOC Week due to school holidays, staff, students and the wider community came together on Monday, July 29 to hold their own celebrations.
"We have an amazing environment and culture here in Ashmont Public School," principal Jess Higginson said.
"For our students and staff and community to all be involved, to share their culture, their identity, and their knowledge to the rest of our school is amazing."
This was no ordinary NAIDOC week for the school as it was the official opening of the newly-transformed hall, which features artwork designed by Ashmont learn and support officer (SLSO) Tyrone Hoerler.
All of the school's stakeholders worked on the design of the hall's art, which incorporates different aspects of Wagga and the school - including the recently changed class names, which are now in Wiradjuri language.
"I had the help of the students and the staff, and we had a lot of fun creating it," Mr Hoerler said.
"We've got the Murrumbidgee River that wraps around the wall. That just symbolises Wagga Wagga and we've got all the classroom animals ... that symbolises power and strength.
"[The artwork] represents the children showing up to school every day and being around their friends and wanting to learn and having the support of the staff here at Ashmont."
Mr Hoerler thanked the school, fellow staff and Ben Schreiber who lasered the animals that decorate the walls of the hall onto wooden boards.
"I absolutely love it, it's my passion and this is what I always dreamed of doing and I'm doing it," said Mr Hoerler.
"It's what I wish I was doing when I was a kid and I had someone to do it with me, but you've got to lead I guess."
The celebrations began with a smoking ceremony from Uncle Hewitt Whyman, with all of the students and staff members involved, followed by performances from Waganha biladha dancers and the school's choir, who performed John Farnham's You're the Voice.
Ms Higginson said it was a time to recognise and celebrate the richness of First people's knowledge and traditions which have shaped the nation for thousands of years.
"This year's theme, 'Keep the fire burning, Blak Loud and Proud', reminds us of the resilience, strength, and voice of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander communities," she said.
"It calls us to reflect on the contributions they have made and continue to make to our society."
The Ashmont principal said the school's long-standing relationship with many of the community's elders was important.
"We have elders coming in on a weekly basis to teach Wiradjuri language ... to our First Nations and non-First Nations students," she said.
"So then they can be the knowledge holders and share with their families and their communities as well as to keep the histories and cultures going within all families and all communities.
"We have to have it within our school environment right from kindergarten all the way through to the sixth."
Ms Higginson thanked local businesses, community members and leaders who support and participate in Ashmont activities throughout the year.
SLSO Peter Little Jr holds NAIDOC week close to his heart.
"It means everything to me. We have many Indigenous kids throughout our school and within the community," he said.
"It's a very emotional week for me and I'm very grateful that we have a lot of indigenous workers here as well and great supporting staff.
"It's a massive week of celebration that we love and ... it's such a special week for me and our students."
Ashmont school captains Braxton Sheahan and Jayla Gray were proud to be a part of the celebrations
"It means a lot that I get to be a part of this amazing culture and experience everything," Braxton said.
"I believe it's very important that we learn about the culture."
Jayla said it was important the school held NAIDOC Week events and it is something enjoyed by the students.
"I'm not indigenous myself, but everyone coming in, it makes me feel like I get to learn things and I get to be part of all the traditions," she said.
