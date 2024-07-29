Lock broken as bandit gains access into Wagga servo

Police are investigating those responsible for breaking into a Wagga service station in the early morning hours on Monday.
Staff members turned up for their shifts at the Ampol Service Station on the Sturt Highway at Gumly Gumly only to find the lock to the front door had been broken and the glass cracked.
About 3.45am on Monday the incident was reported to police who attended the service station and established a crime scene.
Forensics later dusted the door for fingerprints.
The service station was able to operate normally afterwards, with minimal damage caused.
At the time of the break in the service station was closed and no one was injured.
Police have not reported any stolen items.
Anyone who saw anything suspicious around the time of the incident is urged to come forward and contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
