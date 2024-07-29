A voice for the unheard: volunteer launches council ticket for the people

Someone who is not afraid to stand up and be the voice of those not heard, that is what Saba Nabi wants to be as she launches her run for a seat on council.
Well-known in the community for her volunteer work, Dr Nabi has served the people of Wagga on multiple committees, boards and groups.
Now she has set her sights on Wagga City Council.
"I thought that if we really need to make a change, you need to be on the tables to make that change," Dr Nabi said.
"I do a lot of community engagements with my volunteer roles and I realised that there had been some gaps where I felt there needs to be more community engagements.
"I thought that I'm the best person ... I don't play with my words, I'm very vocal, and I thought that I might be able to make a big difference."
Dr Nabi will be joined on the ticket by truck driver Manjinder Singh second and fellow health professional Biren Patel will be third.
The fourth and fifth spots on the ticket are yet to be decided, but will be confirmed prior to the end of the nomination period, Dr Nabi said.
From youth issues, to Gobba Bridge and childcare shortages, Dr Nabi and her team have a few concerns she wants to address on council.
"We talk a lot about youth engagement ... but usually we resonate with youth with not a very positive sense," she said.
"I really wish to see a change happening is having a youth council because I've seen so many councils have the youth council, while Wagga, we have some fantastic youth programs, we have fantastic organisations which do a lot for the youth, but we don't have a youth council.
"We really need to engage with the youth ... advocating for the youth and also they will be you ushering in information about what are the gaps and what the youth of Wagga really needs."
Dr Nabi also labelled limitations in childcare as something she would advocate for, expressing her troubles with finding childcare just last year.
A volunteer hub would also be on Dr Nabi's list of changes for Wagga.
"I know there are fantastic organisations in Wagga, but sometimes they are on the verge of being closed down ... so I thought that it will be really good if we got a volunteer hub," she said.
"All of the organisations, the community, the charities, they can always put the expression of interest for the type of volunteer they're looking for.
"People can look in the volunteer hub, they can find the opportunities which really excite them.
Dr Nabi said she wants to be a voice for the people who have never had one.
"Somebody who is disabled, somebody who has language barriers or have social isolation issues, I will always make sure that their voice is heard," she said.
"I really don't feel like playing that blame game, so I really wish to work in coordination with all services.
"I'll make sure that we strengthen those services and also elevate the experience of everyone living in the region."
Second on the ticket Mr Singh has been living in Wagga for the past five years and wants to support local business and specifically trades.
"There needs to be more done for the local businesses," he said.
"Programs for apprentices, more funding to get more people in regional towns than in capital cities."
Mr Singh also supports and wants to advocate for local health workers.
Mr Patel jumped on the ticket third to not just lend support to Dr Nabi, but also to advocate for the duplication of Gobbagombalin Bridge.
"People commute to and from to work everyday ... and the development is there," he said.
"The problem is when you commute between Wagga and Gobba during peak times, it's chaos over there.
"So if council can put some alternatives over there instead of the Gobba Bridge it would be nice.
DAILY DURING OLYMPICS
Wake up to a tasty serving of overnight news and excitement from the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris.