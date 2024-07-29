It feels like we're down to two-horse race: hot takes from Group Nine

As everyone gets a pre-finals breather, it's starting to become clear who are the real title contenders.
It feels like a shift is coming over the competition and a fresh name will be etched onto the first grade trophy for the first time in a long time.
Only four clubs have risen to the top of Group Nine in the last 14 years, being Tumut, Gundagai, Southcity and Albury, and it becomes five in the last 17 years if you add in Kangaroos' 2009 success.
Young and Temora look set to change things, and end some finals hoodoos of their own in the process.
The Cherrypickers are looking to end a 33-year title drought, especially after a number of recent near misses, while Temora haven't won a finals game since winning the 2006 grand final.
Four of their five attempts since then have come in the past two seasons and surely this is their year to stop the rot.
As I don't like to be wrong, I'll stick with the pre-season selection and go with the 'Pickers to come out on top.
While not always convincing, the grit Young seems to have developed this season is a big boost and they are no longer just relying on their ability to score points but are starting to defend them now.
Temora aren't far behind, and are the only team to get the better of Young this season, but their performances in finals games have left a lot to be desired.
Albury looms as the only danger, having pushed both clubs in the past fortnight and they aren't even in the top five yet but momentum can be a hard thing to stop.
And with the Thunder's run home, taking on Junee, Tumut and Brothers, it looks almost assured Group Nine will have a finals venue headache on their hands trying to deal with Albury's Greenfield Park fence/car parking problems.
Kangaroos have been close throughout the year but the loss of Nathan Rose is that big of a blow I'm prepared to rule a line.
Gundagai's injury problems make it a similar story while Southcity overachieved in the first half of the season and now the wheels seem to be falling off. If they haven't already.
Most of the top teams play each other in the run into finals which only adds to the intrigue with both the minor premiership and fifth place set to be decided in the last round of the season.
What a weekend that will be with Temora playing host to Young in what will likely decide top spot on August 24 before Gundagai hosts Southcity the following day to complete the five.
It only took 15 rounds thanks to some quirks of the draw, some ladies day sensibilities and a forfeit but Estella Storm officially had their first home game at Parramore Park.
And to no one's surprise it didn't exactly work out.
The game was scheduled for 4pm, designed to follow on from the first grade clash at Equex Centre.
Full-time of that game was at 4.09pm, which is on the early side of things, but by the time representatives of both clubs had been spoken to and the trip across the car park and into Parramore was made there wasn't even a full set played before it was full-time.
However there were plenty of supporters, especially those in red and blue, cheering from the sidelines.
Hopefully it was taken notice of and with two more home games to come, Estella finds themselves back on Equex Centre where they belong.
