The Daily Advertiser
sport
The Daily Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/Sport/Group 9
Photos

Patience pays off for Day as she locks historic win; 'Roos return with flair

Tahlia Sinclair
By Tahlia Sinclair
Updated July 29 2024 - 4:57pm, first published 3:52pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kangaroos' Naomi Reid is tagged by Southcity's Montana Kearnes at Equex Centre. Picture by Les Smith
Kangaroos' Naomi Reid is tagged by Southcity's Montana Kearnes at Equex Centre. Picture by Les Smith

Julia Day has sealed a historic victory for Tumut just 10 rounds after returning from an ACL injury.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tahlia Sinclair

Tahlia Sinclair

Sports journalist

Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.

More from sports

Newsletters & Alerts

View all
The Olympics Breakfast Newsletter

DAILY DURING OLYMPICS

The Olympics Breakfast

Wake up to a tasty serving of overnight news and excitement from the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris.