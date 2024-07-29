Patience pays off for Day as she locks historic win; 'Roos return with flair

Julia Day has sealed a historic victory for Tumut just 10 rounds after returning from an ACL injury.
Day crossed late in the second half to secure the Blues first leaguetag victory over Brothers in club history.
In a tight match four points was enough to get the hosts over the line 10-6.
Day missed the start of the season while recovering from an anterior cruciate ligament injury sustained late in 2023 and has been working her way back into her preferred full back position since round seven.
Playing coach Courtney Barratt said her patience in recovery has seen her return stronger than ever.
"Stoked would be an understatement after yesterday's result," Barratt said.
"You still can't wipe the smile off of my face at the moment."
After last weekend's must-win victory over Southcity, this weekend's upset keeps the Blues in finals contention.
Barratt said Day's return to form since getting the all clear to play has been phenomenal.
"She's been in the blue uniform for forever," Barratt said.
"She worked really hard in the off season and it's nice to see her back and being rewarded for all the work because she did put in a lot of work to make sure she was back at 100 per cent this season."
Not only a force on the field, Day is part of the fabric of the team.
Experienced enough to mentor other players and proud to play for her town her absence was noted during those early games.
Barratt said the group were hanging out for her to put her jersey back on.
"She's been incredible for us ever since," she said.
"The first couple of games we didn't put her at full back, I had her in the line and just sort of eased her back into that position but ever since she's been there, she's been brilliant for us, so definitely back at 100.
"She was hanging out to be put back there, asking me when it was going to happen, I didn't want to throw her in there too soon but as soon as I did she was awesome.
"She's got a really great attitude out there, she always wants the ball and she hits holes really hard, she's everywhere and you can hear when you're in the line, she's really good at directing the girls around the field.
"I think her passion for leaguetag and playing in a Blues jersey, definitely rubs off on all of the girls."
With just two games remaining in the regular season, due to a round 18 bye, Barratt said every game remains a must-win.
Avoiding getting too far ahead of themselves, she said they will focus on each game before planning for any finals berth.
Kangaroos have added another 20-point victory to their scorecard for the 2024 season.
Handing Southcity a 28-8 loss at Equex Centre on Saturday the 'Roos look poised for a strong run into finals after their recent bye.
With six individual try scorers throughout the game, they're proving week in-week out they don't need to rely on any individual to put on a big performance.
Preparing to welcome Temora to town next week, the big win sets them up well for their biggest challenge before finals hit.
Meanwhile Junee and Albury both had comfortable wins holding their opponents scoreless.
The Diesels are on track for a finals appearance after their seventh win of the season.
They are now three points clear of Southcity with three rounds to play, and have two points guaranteed with a bye to come.
The Bulls also have tough games against Brothers and Temora to come before a clash with Gundagai in the final round.
JUNEE 16 d GUNDAGAI 0
KANGAROOS 28 d SOUTHCITY 8
ALBURY 14 d YOUNG 0
TUMUT 10 d BROTHERS 6
Ladder
TEMORA 28, KANGAROOS 27, BROTHERS 23, JUNEE 17, TUMUT 16, Southcity 14, Albury 10, Young 9, Gundagai 6
DAILY DURING OLYMPICS
Wake up to a tasty serving of overnight news and excitement from the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris.