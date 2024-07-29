Sea of support as Wagga backs Toots' battle, remembers lost ones

A sea of generous residents threw their support behind two charities over the weekend showing love to a strong Wagga schoolgirl battling cancer as well as three unforgettable late local icons.
Lisa's Rainbow Day was held at the Piazza on Saturday in honour of late mother Lisa Hill, who passed away in 2016 from ovarian cancer, and Wagga dad Geoff Reid, who passed away of brain cancer in 2022.
The event is held annually by Dakota Hair, with the proceeds the last two years going to the Mark Hughes Foundation in honour of Mr Reid.
Ms Hill worked as a hairdresser at Dakota Hair alongside Mr Reid's wife, and the pair became friends.
After Ms Hill passed away Mr Reid threw his support behind Lisa's Rainbow, and now it is honouring him.
Dakota Hair owner Tammie Wilson said it was a fantastic day.
"Wagga is such a beautiful community and from the bottom of our hearts we thank everyone that volunteered or came and supported our day," she said.
"So far we have raised $24,000."
Lisa's Rainbow Day raffle will be drawn on Sunday, August 4, with tickets still available for purchase at the salon.
On Sunday there was another great show of support at the annual Cruise for Clint fundraiser hosted by Riverina Thrashers in honour of late Wagga dad Clint Rowley.
Mr Rowley, a father of three and a well-liked individual, was killed in a crash between a tip-truck and a prime mover on Houlaghans Creek Bridge on Coolamon Road in July 2014.
This year the charity decided to raise funds for nine-year-old Matilda "Toots" Howard, who was diagnosed with soft tissue cancer rhabdomyosarcoma in November 2023.
In June, Matilda underwent surgery in Sydney to have a tumor removed, and she remains on the mend, not quite ready to come back home to Wagga.
Riverina Thrashers' Ellie Barklem said it was a great day with a good number of cars and people showing up.
"Id say around 140 to 150 participating cars," she said.
"Although it was mighty cold yesterday it was a great day.
"Little Toots even made it to the Playhouse to watch the cars that have come out and supported her."
After the cruise, visiting places that remind friends and supporters of Mr Rowley, participants gathered back at the Tolland Hotel.
"The Tolland Hotel was buzzing for lunch time and the team there did well with the amount of people that went there and brought food so shout out to them for allowing us to park up and get a feed," Mrs Barklem said.
"Paul Barklem took Toots for a spin around the carpark and she loved that, we loved that we could make her smile for the day. She stayed at the Tolland and played like any other kid and that was really lovely to see, with her recovery I'm guessing she would probably tire out but at least for yesterday she had a good time, and that's what our car club is all about.
"The club also does a few awards for the day and we actually gave Toots our Young Gun Award."
DAILY DURING OLYMPICS
Wake up to a tasty serving of overnight news and excitement from the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris.