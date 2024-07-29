Missing Magpies won't be rushed back as Aiken plays the long game

REIGNING premiers The Rock-Yerong Creek aren't prepared to take any selection risks in Saturday's top of the table clash with East Wagga-Kooringal.
The Farrer League minor premiership will be all but decided when the Magpies host the Hawks at Victoria Park on Saturday.
The Magpies have overcome a decent-sized casualty list for most of the season and it won't be any different for the big round 17 clash.
TRYC captain Curtis Steele won't make it back from a hamstring injury in time to face the Hawks. Either will Magpies ruckman Matt Parks (knee) or vice-captain Will Adams (broken thumb), who aren't expected back until finals.
Harri White (hamstring) and Jake Hindmarsh (knee and unavailable) are both out until finals as well, with key forward Dean Biermann (shoulder) the only potential inclusion alongside former captain Mitch Stephenson.
Biermann has only been restricted to seven games this year due to a shoulder injury and hasn't played since the round 12 win over Northern Jets.
TRYC co-coach Brad Aiken says Biermann is a good chance to return this week but stressed the Magpies won't play him if he's not right to return.
"Dean had a follow up scan to see how it's going and is waiting on notification from the physio," Aiken said.
"I'll go off what he's saying and how he's feeling. Worst case scenario he'll play against CSU (the week after).
"We might hold back, we might say we won't worry about playing you this week.
"To be honest, whether we win, lose or draw against East Wagga this week, if he injured again this week, it puts a dent in our aspirations to go deep into the finals.
"For him to miss one more work, it's more important that we have him for finals."
The Magpies finished on top last season and claimed the premiership on the back of finals wins over Marrar and Northern Jets.
They know how much of an advantage the minor premiership can be but Aiken isn't buying into the importance of Saturday's clash.
"My thoughts this week are we've just got to have a crack and see what happens," he said.
"If we get close enough, I'll be pretty happy with that to be honest.
"I still want us to play the way we play. The blokes we've brought in, I still expect them to be competitive.
"We're missing four or five of our really good ones but we've still got a decent enough side that I think we're going to be competitive enough with."
Aiken only has the one demand and that is that the Magpies' turn up to play.
"It just depends on which The Rock turns up, to be honest, for me it's not about skills and structures this week, I just want them to bring effort and pressure. See what that brings," he said.
"All of the other stuff takes care of itself, the skills, structural stuff but if you don't bring effort and pressure, that's what they feed off. Their foot skills and how they play footy comes off the back of it. We need to match them in that area."
Not only will the Magpies be missing a number of key on-field personnel, but co-coach Heath Russell will also miss the clash with his under 15 NSW team coaching duties.
