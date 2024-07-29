Wagga bracing for night so cold the temperature will rival snowfields

Wagga is set to shiver through a very frigid night with icy temperatures on Tuesday morning set to rival one of the state's ski resorts.
The mercury dipped to a chilly -1.5 degrees at the city's airport weather station on Monday morning, but it felt more like -4 at times. A low of -3.3 was recorded at Kapooka.
But if you thought that was was cold, brace yourself for even icier conditions.
The Bureau of Meteorology has forecast an overnight low of -5 overnight for Wagga, almost eight degrees below the average minimum temperature for July.
Compare that with the ski fields, where Selwyn is also expected to fall to -5, while Perisher Valley and Thredbo Top Station are forecast to drop to -9 and -8, respectively.
While a -5 temperature in Wagga would deliver the city its coldest night of the year, the honour for the lowest temperature on record goes to July 21, 1982, when the mercury dropped to a freezing -6.3.
Frosty temperatures are expected across the Riverina on Tuesday morning, with a low of -5 on the cards for Temora. Tumut and Narrandera are staring down the barrel of a very chilly minimum of -3.
More frosty conditions are expected on Wednesday morning, with a low of -4 forecast in Wagga.
Meteorologist Jiwon Park, from the Bureau of Meteorology, said the frigid air was thanks to the passage of a very strong cold front that didn't have much moisture, but was notable in terms of cold air.
Mr Park said a high pressure system following that front was now lying over inland NSW, providing the perfect storm for freezing temperatures.
"We have all the ingredients for cold mornings, like a cold and dry air and clear sky with the light winds promoted by this high pressure system," he said.
"These are all working together to bring very cold and frosty mornings across not just the Riverina and the South West Slopes and Central West, but actually across much of the state anywhere west of the Great Divide.
"On the other hand, the good thing is that, apart from very cold conditions in the morning, the weather in general will be fairly benign ... we'll have fine weather, but just very, very cold."
The cold front brought fresh dustings of snow to some of the Riverina's highest points.
Fern Geale said snow started to fall at her farm in the mountains east of Tumbarumba on Sunday afternoon, thrilling her as she woke on Monday.
"I was actually surprised that it was all still here this morning because I thought if it rained during the night, normally the rain will wash it away," Ms Geale said.
"It was lovely to get up and the sun was shining and everything was glistening, it was like a Christmas card."
She said roughly two-and-a-half centimetres had settled overnight and noticed the threat of snow.
"I was watching the clouds, because we have a good view of the mountains ... you look at the clouds and the snow clouds look different to rain clouds," she said.
"We were at the top of the farm checking some cows and I said to my husband, 'oh look at that up there'. I said 'that looks pretty threatening'.
"He went 'I'm glad we moved the cows to a lower paddock' - a couple of hours later it was snowing."
The cold conditions and snow hasn't stopped the new calves from frolicking in the recent dusting.
Ms Geale said five calves had been born so far this winter, with another seven to eight cows still expected within the next few months.
"The first to calve this year was [a cow named] Horrible, she's Horrible because she was a horrible looking cow when she was young," she said.
"Her calf, we might call Mazda, because it zooms around the paddock all the time ... tail up in the air.
"They keep themselves warm, but we've had a couple in the past that have been very small when they were born and the weather's been really, really bad, so we put dog coats on them."
