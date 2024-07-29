The Daily Advertiser
The Daily Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Wagga bracing for night so cold the temperature will rival snowfields

Jeremy Eager
By Jeremy Eager
Updated July 29 2024 - 5:46pm, first published 5:33pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Snow falling on Sunday and what was left on Monday at Fern Geale's house near Tumbarumba. Pictures by Fern Geale
Snow falling on Sunday and what was left on Monday at Fern Geale's house near Tumbarumba. Pictures by Fern Geale

Wagga is set to shiver through a very frigid night with icy temperatures on Tuesday morning set to rival one of the state's ski resorts.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jeremy Eager

Jeremy Eager

Journalist

Originally from Wollongong, Jeremy has made the move to The Daily Advertiser to tell the stories of the Riverina. Got a story to share? Email jeremy.eager@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Newsletters & Alerts

View all
The Olympics Breakfast Newsletter

DAILY DURING OLYMPICS

The Olympics Breakfast

Wake up to a tasty serving of overnight news and excitement from the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris.