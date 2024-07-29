Estella draws a big crowd in first game banished across the car park

Estella Storm may have played across the car park but the big crowd on hand shows the appetite for women's footy is there.
The team had dodged the impending junior-field allocation twice before arriving at Parramore Park for the first time to play Southcity on Saturday.
But that didn't stop the crowd from coming.
After a forfeit last weekend, and a push from Young in round eight to play at Equex Centre, it was the first time Wagga's newest club has played at their official home ground.
Coach Bernie Delaney was impressed with the crowd migration from the main field for the game.
Indicative of the appetite to watch women's tackle league, he said seeing the supporters around the field was a win within itself.
"We had a real good crowd actually," Delaney said.
"I think it might have surprised a few people about how many people went over to have a look.
"Most of the people I talk to want to come and watch them play, it's only some of the older ones, and I'm older than all of them, that carry on."
Storm were given approval to join the inaugural Group Nine competition in March after they were unable to get support from Kangaroos to play for the club.
The club's junior arm quickly jumped into action, offering the side a home during their first season.
Delaney said the support from the juniors has been phenomenal.
Though playing out of the way, he said the field was in good nick.
"There's nothing wrong with that ground and the juniors are quite inviting and let us play there, made the time slot for us and we've got to thank them wholeheartedly because they're right on board," he said.
"It was a rocky start, there's no doubt about that and it still is pretty rocky, the road is still pretty bumpy going forward, I don't know what that looks like."
Despite the off-field drama that followed the team's introduction, Delaney said the group has remained focused on their on-field efforts.
A mixture of both experienced and new to the format players has made the side formidable.
"They were surprised, a few had trepidations to start with but once they got in and got on the attack and had a run, they've been really good," Delaney said.
"Jorja Pinney, she's like a matchstick and she was terrified to play but now she's said 'I should have been playing this before.'
"The experienced players are just talking all the time, keep telling people where they've given to stand, keeping their spaces with each other, it's really good having the experienced players."
With just three games left before the season ends, Delaney doesn't know what next year will look like.
Just that they want to keep their identity.
