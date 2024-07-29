The Daily Advertiser
sport
The Daily Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/Sport/Group 9
Photos

Estella draws a big crowd in first game banished across the car park

Tahlia Sinclair
By Tahlia Sinclair
July 29 2024 - 2:27pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Estella's Shayla Watson tussles with Southcity's Janara Powell at Parramore Park. Picture by Les Smith
Estella's Shayla Watson tussles with Southcity's Janara Powell at Parramore Park. Picture by Les Smith

Estella Storm may have played across the car park but the big crowd on hand shows the appetite for women's footy is there.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tahlia Sinclair

Tahlia Sinclair

Sports journalist

Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.

More from sports

Newsletters & Alerts

View all
The Olympics Breakfast Newsletter

DAILY DURING OLYMPICS

The Olympics Breakfast

Wake up to a tasty serving of overnight news and excitement from the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris.