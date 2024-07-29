Low act: thief steals trailer from family while son in wheelchair undergoes rehab

A callous thief has stolen a trailer belonging to a family supporting their son through a serious neck injury, and wood to be used to generate funds for his lengthy recovery.
Corey Hogan has been wheelchair bound following an accident during a night out in Albury in February.
He remains in Melbourne with his family, undergoing rehabilitation, with community members generating tens-of-thousands of dollars to support the Hogans.
The family's dual axle trailer, worth about $15,000, was taken from the Walbundrie Sports Ground on Sunday, July 28.
Footballers had chopped and stacked wood in the Victorian registered trailer and planned to raffle it on Sunday, then provide the money to the family.
It was stolen between about 9am and 9.15am by a man in a distinctive white utility.
Rand-Walbundrie-Walla president Wal Collins said it was a low act.
"It's very ordinary," he said.
"We were having a fundraiser for a mate who's going through a rough time.
"For someone to come and pinch a trailer and a load of wood from a family that's struggling is pretty ordinary."
The culprit was reportedly seen at the Jerilderie BNS Ball earlier at the weekend and is thought to have been passing through Walbundrie.
There were sightings of the ute and stolen trailer as it travelled through Culcairn and Holbrook.
Despite images of the offender being widely shared, the stolen items hadn't been recovered as of Monday morning.
Mr Collins said Mr Hogan and his family remained in Melbourne full time.
"They're doing well, he said.
"Corey's recovery is going well.
"He's in rehab and he's kicking goals every week."
The trailer had Victorian plates Z10 564 and the offender's vehicle had a large metal box on the tray, a black bullbar and black snorkel.
It appeared to have a canopy held down by straps.
Anyone with information can call (02) 6023 9299 or 1800 333 000.
