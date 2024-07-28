Lions clinch thriller over Collingullie-Wagga in near controversial finish

Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong have one hand on the minor premiership after prevailing by five points against Collingullie-Wagga.
It's the game the whole competition has been waiting for and it lived up to the hype with a late goal to Jack McCaig securing the victory for GGGM in a frenetic finish to the contest at Ganmain Sportsground.
It was goal for goal in an entertaining final term with McCaig's second of the term seeing the Lions claim a thrilling 9.14 (68) to 9.9 (63) victory.
There was nearly some controversy involved at the conclusion at the game, as timekeepers and The Daily Advertiser were of the belief that the Lions were sitting at 9.13 (67) while goal umpires and on the scoreboard it had GGGM at 9.14 (68).
The additional point is believed to have occurred during the second quarter and it didn't end up have any impact on the final result, however there were some nervous moments in the final few minutes of the contest.
The Lions were made to fight hard to fend off a charging Demons side in the final quarter and GGGM coach Sam Martyn was immensely proud of his team for securing the points in the top-of-the-table clash.
"The first words I spoke to with the group were how immensely proud I was," Martyn said.
"We've had to win in a variety of different ways this year and to be able to be leading a really close contested and hard fought game and have that resilience against the wind with a few soldiers down.
"To withstand their assault that was coming thick and fast and hold on for the win, I think it gives them huge belief too that they can stand up when it matters."
Brad McMillan kicked the opening goal of the game to give the Demons the early lead before the Lions hit back with the next four and they would take a 15-point lead into the first break.
The Demons had their turn with the wind in the second term and through goals to Nate Mooney and Josh Conlan were able to reduce the margin to just five points at the main break.
Tom Banuelos got the opening goal of the second half to extend the Lions lead out to 10 points, however goals to Sam Macklan and Mooney reduced the margin to just the single point with a term to play.
It was goal for goal in a high-pressure final term, with two goals apiece to Dan Foley and McCaig eventually getting the Lions over the line.
The Demons had their chances in the final moments including a late set shot to Mooney, however they were unable to find the winning goal.
Ed Perryman in particular was massive in the final term for the Demons kicking two important goals and Martyn agreed he was a very nervous coach during the ending to the game.
"I haven't got much hair as it is and I dare say tomorrow there's going to be a few more follicles missing," he said.
"I think for the first 15 minutes we had the better of it so to speak, but they were always going to come.
"With those games we decided to roll a loose behind the ball in which with Tommy Banuelos you are in pretty safe hands there.
"But they found ways to capitalise and if (Nate) Mooney slots that goal it's probably a different story for us.
"We probably missed some opportunities of our own, I think we finished the day at 9.14.
"It's a great result to come away with."
It was a physical contest against the Demons and Martyn confirmed they had a couple of players who might've sustained injuries in the win.
"Sebby Hamblin came off and he was sore more than anything," he said.
"He copped a pretty nasty cork I think to his hip and he had a bit of a bulging left eye, but he was more sore than anything so more precautionary I guess.
"Then Tommy Sase came off pretty ginger and it's potentially a hamstring so we'll get that assessed and go from there."
Full Time
GGGM 4.5 4.9 5.13 9.14 (68)
Collingullie Wagga 2.2 4.4 6.6 9.9 (63)
GOALS: GGGM: D.Foley 3, T.Sase 2, J.McCaig 2, M.Hamblin 1, T.Banuelos 1; Collingullie Wagga: E.Perryman 2, N.Mooney 2, J.Conlan 1, B.McMillan 1, S.Macklan 1, N.Perryman 1, S.Jolliffe 1
BEST: GGGM: M.Hamblin, B.Walsh, D.Foley, T.Anderson, T.Banuelos, J.Powell; Collingullie Wagga: H.Radley, S.Durnan, D.Johnson, E.Perryman, J.Thorpe, J.Mooney
