Late try to seal victory ideal way to celebrate milestone game

Jacob Toppin sealed his 150th first grade game for Tumut with a try.
The Blues five-eighth went over for the last of the side's six tries in their 30-8 victory over Brothers at Twickenham on Sunday.
While he didn't have the best of days with the boot, slotting just three of his six conversion attempts, the 30-year-old was pleased to mark the occasion with another win.
"We didn't play our best but the heart was there and they dug deep so in your 150th it's always special when your teammates put in for you," Toppin said.
"It's nice to put some consistent footy together in the back end of my career, I've been lucky, but it helps when you have teammates around you pushing into space.
"It takes the pressure off me."
Tumut got off to a perfect start when Shay Thomas scored in the second minute of the clash.
It set the tone for what was an at times scrappy affair.
Josh Smith went over for a first half double, while Malik Aitken extended his good tryscoring run to help Tumut to a 18-0 lead at half-time.
The Blues kept rolling as Matt Byatt barged over eight minutes into the second half before Brothers were finally able to make the most of a number of good opportunities.
Epeli Pio got them on the board after a Blues mistake with 24 minutes remaining.
Toppin then took advantage of Aidan Arusa being sin binned with less than seven minutes remaining.
After losing the majority of their premiership-winning side last year, Toppin has been one of the real leaders for the Blues in 2024.
He was pleased to bring up another win in what has been a tough season for the premiers.
"It was bound to happen after losing the older crop that the younger fellas come through and they really are starting to shine," Toppin said.
"In the back end they are starting to realise what first grade footy is all about.
"They are learning and will be better for it next year, that's for sure."
However after being part of Tumut's last two premierships the 30-year-old isn't planning to be a part of their next era with plans to spend more time with his young family next year.
"I'm mentally getting drawn out and I just want to hang out with my family so she's coming to an end," he said.
Epeli Pio gave Brothers something to cheer about when he collected a kick to score his second in the last two minutes.
The Wagga side have just the one win to their credit this season however coach Aaron Gorrell thought it was a much better display than their efforts against Junee last week.
"I thought we gave up last week and it was the big thing this week about just showing up, not giving up and competing for 80 minutes," Gorrell said.
"I think they did that."
Brothers have 11 players on the sidelines so relied heavily on their Weissel Cup players.
Gorrell was pleased with how they stood up.
"We started the game with 15 and six of them are under 18s," he said.
"Our whole spine were under 18s and I think they showed up and played for 80 minutes.
"We probably lacked some footy smarts, and there were a couple of other things out of our control, but that's footy and you just have to deal with it.'
"I can't fault their effort or their commitment today.
"It was always going to be tough and we've probably got 11 blokes missing who would have started.
"I don't care where you have come from last year or this year, no country footy team is going to go too well with that many people out.
"I know at this time of year everyone has a few out but nearly a whole side makes it tough.
"We could have rolled over and got beat by 100 but they put themselves in, competed but probably just lacked a little bit of experience."
