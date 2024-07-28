'Gullie back in form after rough fortnight; Goannas find post-bye momentum

Collingullie-Wagga have come back from a slow start for a comfortable win over Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong.
Just a one goal game at the end of the first and second quarters, the Demons found their momentum in the second half for a 52-35 win.
Feeling her side still made it hard on themselves at times, coach Olivia Jolliffe was pleased overall to have another win.
After a fortnight of narrow wins, Jolliffe said this week's victory felt nice after two games where they felt lucky to have made it through unscathed.
"It was a good game," Jolliffe said.
"It still doesn't feel like the score's reflective of what it looked like out on court, we made it hard for ourselves all at times but the girls were really positive on court.
"We're a very happy team, sometimes too happy but it's definitely a positive feeling after that game.
"Still things to work on but all in all, I'm just happy with the composure and the confidence in one another to get a job done, it wasn't just relying on one or two people to have an outstanding game to get us across the line, it was a real team effort."
Winger Emily Jolliffe and shooter April Kennedy were standouts for the side.
"Emily's intensity to the ball, her drive, her ability to adjust and adapt was great, she had a lot of pace on in attack and defence, she was really tagging her player," Jolliffe said.
"She was very clean and physical, provided a lot of pressure but didn't penalise us outside of the ring too much.
"April just adapts and really follows coaching advice and will adapt to what I've told her on the sidelines and you can see her apply that on court."
Player availability has caused a rotation through the Demons' starting seven as the season has progressed.
Adapting to the changes hasn't always been perfectly smooth Jolliffe admits but as finals near closer, the team is more settled.
It has put an emphasis on the importance of improving the skill set of netballers across the board within the club, not just within the top grade.
"You get comfortable with a certain starting seven and then when that changes, you're forced to adapt and realise that this is it, like this is all you've got and you need to be able to step up and improve," she said.
"You can't guarantee the same team in any sort of tenure so you have to be able to adapt and find the common threads of strength amongst the group.
"For us, and with me moving out because I'm pregnant, it just highlights another aspect of what it is to be a country netballer, you've got to develop those players in A reserve and B grade to then afford them the opportunity to come up and have a crack."
Coming up to Wagga Tigers next weekend, Jolliffe said the win has put the team in a good head space ahead of what she anticipates will be a tough game.
Returning to court after a round 14 bye, though the Goannas felt off, their score tells a different story.
Handing Wagga Tigers a 65-42 loss at Bolton Park stadium, Mangoplah-Cookardinia United-Eastlakes continued their perfect run through the 2024 season.
Despite the comfortable win, shooter Ava Moller said she can still see room for improvement among the side.
The week off impacted their momentum.
"I think Tigers played well and it was good hit out," Moller said.
"We probably weren't as happy as what we could have been with it, I think just after the bye we've probably lost our momentum but it was a good game, we were just a bit flat."
This season Moller has been working with both Ash Reynoldson and Eliza Parker under the ring.
With the ability to swing into just about any position on court, Reynoldson has been a key player in the squad for several years.
Parker meanwhile has stepped up from A reserve this season.
Moller said it's been a joy to work with her.
Down in the defensive end, the partnership between Rio Weidemann and Kate Wallace continues to improve each week.
"Kate and Rio played really well in defence, I think they just back in each other up so well, Rio would get a tip and Kate would be there to get the scraps.
"They've come such a long way since the start of the year and Kate wasn't even playing goal defence last year, she was playing wing defence, so they're both playing completely with new people but I think they've done so well and they are getting better every game which is so good to watch."
Coolamon 85 d Leeton-Whitton 35
Mangoplah-Cookardinia United-Eastlakes 65 d Wagga Tigers 42
Collingullie-Wagga 52 d Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong 35
Griffith v Narrandera scores not submitted
