Cool heads under pressure keeps Sharks from repeating past mistakes

Lake Albert have secured an important three points and redemption over Leeton United.
The club's drew 2-2 in their last meeting with two Sharks handed marching orders, but the circumstances were reversed this time around.
Leeton were down by two come the final whistle during Lake's 2-1 win.
Co-captain Robert Fry was impressed with how his side kept their cool throughout the match.
"To some extent it got a little bit hated but we kept our heads really well actually so I was pretty proud of the boys for that," Fry said.
"I don't think we're in too much trouble with yellow cards, but especially after the last time we played Leeton, we had a man sent off, it's good that we didn't repeat that this time."
Now with consecutive wins after a disappointing round nine loss, Fry was impressed with how his team played.
Beautiful playing conditions and a sturdy pitch made for an all around enjoyable afternoon.
Keeping control of the ball on ground has been a struggle due to slippery field conditions.
"I thought that we played really well, we kept the ball oestn the ground, we passed it around nicely. we created a lot of chances, so I was really happy.
"The pitch played really well, the grass was a little bit funny it held up a lot but in terms of passing the ball along the ground it was pretty reliable and it actually quite suited us."
After a quick start the side got exactly what they were after, with Beck Frostick scoring in just the 7th minute to put them ahead early.
Fry said the first 20 minutes was some of the best play he's seen from the team all season.
Mostafa Khalaf was once again a standout for the side alongside Mitchell Henman.
"Mitch's defence at centre back was phenomenal and his ball playing was really good as well," Fry said.
"He really started a lot of our attacks and Mostafa we moved into the centre just for the second time this season.
"He was outstanding and provided a lot of energy in the middle, and his decision making on when to pass and when to run was really great for a young bloke, it was very impressive."
Fry said having flexibility to move players across the field as needed has made a big difference to their season.
Looking ahead the Sharks have a tough match this coming weekend with Hanwood on their fixture.
Though they are top of the ladder currently, the gap between the top teams is decreasing each week.
It's something he said they're not focusing on too much.
"If we had of lost then I think we're down to third but I'm really happy with the result, happy with the performance, and we just need to build on it and keep going," he said.
"We don't really talk about [the ladder] that much to be honest, I don't think we really do feel that pressure.
"We focus on how we want to play and our performance and I think that naturally reflects on the table."
Hanwood 3 d Henwood Park 0
Tolland 1 d Wagga United 0
Young 1 drew Yoogali 1
Lake Albert 2 d Leeton United 1
