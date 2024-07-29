Six things we learnt from round 15 of the Riverina League

It was the game everyone has been waiting for and while the weather didn't come to the party, both Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong and Collingullie-Wagga made sure their contest lived up to the hype. After the Lions had the advantage in the opening quarter, the Demons hit back with the wind on their side in the second. While not much happened in the third term, the last quarter had a genuine finals feel about it as neither side refused to throw in the towel and was determined to hit back with the next goal. In the end it was Dan Foley and Jack McCaig who were the heroes for the Lions in their five-point win with two final-term goals apiece. The win essentially hands GGGM the minor premiership and the more favourable finals run and they deserve to be the premiership favourites having claimed both contests so far against the Demons. But the Demons have improved since their last meeting and you get the feeling these two teams have another chapter or two to add to their budding rivalry before the season is done.
Every serious premiership contender has that player, that x-factor who you know that when the game is there to be won they are the one who will pop up and do something miraculous. For Collingullie-Wagga that is Ed Perryman. Perryman had a reasonable first three quarters against GGGM, however it was probably down on what he has been producing so far this season. But in the fourth quarter he rose to the occasion and almost dragged his team across the line with two sensational final-quarter goals. In the final moments of the game the Lions had A-list midfielders Matt Hamblin and Jack Powell around the ball for stoppages, however all the attention was on what Perryman was doing which was highlighted by sidelined Lions coach Sam Martyn who could be heard pleading "Stay on Ed". The Jim Quinn Medal contender didn't quite get the job done for his side on Sunday, but I'm certain there are some last quarter heroics from him not too far away at all.
Coming off the bye, Mangoplah-Cookardinia United-Eastlakes looked a little bit lethargic in the opening three terms against Wagga Tigers on Saturday. While they eventually fired into life in the last quarter, the execution and skills up to that stage wouldn't have impressed MCUE coach Nelson Foley a great deal. The Goannas have one of the toughest runs into finals that will see them go up against Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong, Coolamon and Turvey Park. They may have gotten away with such a performance against an undermanned and developing Tigers outfit, but the same will not fly over the next few weeks. It was an uncharacteristic performance from the Goannas who have been relatively sharp in the majority of their games so far this year. They are only a win away from securing a double chance and have the ability to have quite a deep run in the upcoming finals series. Hopefully they leave performances like which they put up on Saturday in the rear view mirror moving forward.
It's been an impressive past month from the young Wagga Tigers forward who is growing in confidence with every senior game he plays. Debuting on Good Friday, Snelling has been making steady progress over the course of the season and it looks like things are finally starting to click for the young forward. He finished with two goals on Saturday in the Tigers loss to MCUE which followed on from four against Narrandera a fortnight ago and two against Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong at the beginning of the month. Snelling currently has 17 goals to his name from 10 appearances which has him as the leading Tiger on the standings ahead of Cooper Pavitt (12) and Nathan Cooke (12). It's been a challenging year at times for the Tigers, but the rise of players like Snelling is proof it hasn't been a wasted year at all for the club.
There was a real possibility a few rounds ago that the Swans were never going to be able to showcase their wares in the finals. However, with a spot in finals now just about ensured the focus turns to what they can achieve in the do-or-die games. Their win over Narrandera wasn't by any means a statement, but it just ticked another box and it resulted in another four points in the bank. While the first half of the season saw the Swans not quite living up to expectations, you get the feeling they are building into what could become another deep finals run. Their clash against Coolamon this weekend is massive as it will likely be a preview of the elimination final scheduled for a few weeks time. A win against the Hoppers on the road would be another box ticked for the Swans as the finals edge closer.
I don't think there was a better way for the Hoppers to break a small lapse than their 123-point win over Leeton-Whitton on Saturday. Defeated in a slog the week prior, the Hoppers stated their intentions early booting 10 goals to one in the first term at Kindra Park. Aside from a quiet second quarter, the Hoppers hit the scoreboard frequently in their massive win and key forwards Joe Redfern and Nic Buchanan combined for eight goals after a couple of quiet weeks in front of the sticks. It's been a trying couple of weeks for the Hoppers, however all signs are pointing to a bit of a resurgence in the next couple of rounds. Taking down an in-form Griffith will be quite the challenge, but with the likely return of Ben Hodgson it's definitely not out of the question.
DAILY DURING OLYMPICS
Wake up to a tasty serving of overnight news and excitement from the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris.