Six things we learnt from round 15 of the Riverina League

It was the game everyone has been waiting for and while the weather didn't come to the party, both Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong and Collingullie-Wagga made sure their contest lived up to the hype. After the Lions had the advantage in the opening quarter, the Demons hit back with the wind on their side in the second. While not much happened in the third term, the last quarter had a genuine finals feel about it as neither side refused to throw in the towel and was determined to hit back with the next goal. In the end it was Dan Foley and Jack McCaig who were the heroes for the Lions in their five-point win with two final-term goals apiece. The win essentially hands GGGM the minor premiership and the more favourable finals run and they deserve to be the premiership favourites having claimed both contests so far against the Demons. But the Demons have improved since their last meeting and you get the feeling these two teams have another chapter or two to add to their budding rivalry before the season is done.