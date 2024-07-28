Who needs sleep anyway?

No doubt there have been a few nights of broken sleep over the weekend now the Olympics have well and truly kicked off.
Plenty of people in Wagga would have been glued to the screens to cheer on our own Corey Toole, who starred in an agonising sevens match. Courtney Rees was one of them, and she's filed this take on the Wagga product's role in the battle for bronze and the unlikely rally he sparked.
A number of Wagga and Riverina Korean War veterans were awarded medals by the Republic of Korea on Saturday. Finn Coleman spoke to Wagga vets, who said they were honoured by the moment, and that we should be the ones recognising South Korea for what they have done since the war.
"That's one thing that is a value to me, the fact I lost my best friend in Korea and he can rest in peace, knowing that his loss was worthwhile, he paid the price for a good reason," John Sullivan said.
On the home sport front, there has been plenty of drama among the highs and lows.
One match was called off at half-time "for the safety and betterment of everybody", another derby ended in finals hopes heartbreak and one club's unbeaten run continues.
Meanwhile it was Jake Brown's day out, the Hawks hit eight in a row and Matt Malone reports word has it that one Farrer League club is well-placed to land another big recruit from the Riverina League.
Here's to the week ahead - let us know what Olympic sports are keeping you up at night!
Daisy Huntly, Daily Advertiser deputy editor
