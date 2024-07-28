No sympathy mug needed after Marrar's shock upset; Saints win two-way tussle

Ahead of her 100th club game, Sophie McRae said to Marrar playing coach Kadison Hofert she didn't want a sympathy mug.
Preparing to play finals-locked Barellan, with just three wins to their name for the season the Bombers weren't anticipating win.
But after an outstanding first quarter swung momentum in their direction, the underdogs stormed to a 16-goal victory.
Hofert said it was a win no one could have predicted.
And in a standout performance, McRae well and truly earned her mug.
"It was unreal," Hofert said.
"It feels really nice to have back-to-back wins, and everyone was just so pumped, it was Soph McRae's 100th game for Marrar so it was good to get the win for her, everyone was just so excited.
"She said before the game 'I don't want the pity mug because it's my 100th game but she played unreal and definitely deserved the mug.
"I honestly couldn't fault anyone it was such a team effort but Soph was a standout for sure."
Shifting herself out of defence and into centre, Hofert said with finals out of reach the side has nothing to lose anymore.
Trying new things with the group to find what might work comes with less pressure.
Utilising players in new positions paid off and she said the group adjusted well down court.
"I went into centre from the start of the game, and we tried a few different positional changes," she said.
"Over the past couple of weeks we've struggled to get the ball from the centre and into our goal circle a little bit, so I thought lets change it up and see what happens, we have nothing to lose.
"We had a good session on Tuesday working it out, what we needed to do, what our shooters needed to do, and it just worked out really well."
Alongside McRae, Isabelle Cunningham and Summer Griffiths in the wings were essential.
Careful around the circle and flying for important intercepts, the duo kept momentum in Marrar's favour.
Up at each break, Hofert said they were never completely in the clear.
Ensuring they didn't get too excited before the final whistle was the final puzzle piece to get the win.
"We were so pumped at every break and the lead was just getting bigger and bigger but my words were 'they're going to keep coming so we need to keep pushing, we can't be complacent with the scoreline' and that's what we did," Hofert said.
"We built on our lead each quarter and then in the end it turned out to be quite a good lead, which was really exciting and unexpected.
"But that's what I've been saying to the girls all year, we know we can match it and I know I sound like a broken record saying it every week but yesterday just proved that we can match it with those top teams."
They hold one of the biggest rivalries in the league and there was no holding back when North Wagga arrived at Gumly Oval on Saturday.
Sitting first and second respectively, it was a body-on-body tussle between the Saints and the Hawks.
Coming out with an 11-goal win, Keely Alexander said both sides were taking the game head on.
Moving the ball down court well and keeping strength in their drives and passes for the entire game were essential to continuing to push the scoreline out for the eventual 38-27 win.
"It felt like a final to be honest, the atmosphere was great, they had a really good crowd turn out and so did we," Alexander said.
"It felt like a final and we wanted to treat it like one, we knew it was going to be very physical and strong and Flynn [Hogg, coach] just wanted us to go out there and give it our all for the four quarters which I think we definitely did."
Good umpiring was key to keeping both teams in line during what she said was a rough game both ways.
Having access to top umpires at this late stage in the season will help all top teams going into finals, she said.
A big learning game for both sides, the teams now know where the line is and thanks the umpires for taking time to explain exactly when it has been crossed.
"There was a lot of times where the umpiring was really good in that game," Alexander said.
"We felt things were being pulled up when it did get into that territory of being probably too body on.
"People were were getting cautions and whatnot which I think is amazing and the umpires were very forward with telling us what we were doing wrong and why were we were being pulled up which is really great leading into finals.
"It was really strong the whole way down the court physicality wise, in the defence, in the centre court, in the goal shooting ring, everywhere bodies were definitely on the line, it definitely went both ways."
The combination of Sarah O'Leary and Sarah Croker in defence under the ring kept the ball lassoing back in North Wagga's direction.
Returning from injury this season, playing coach Flynn Hogg has also hit her stride again.
North Wagga 38 d East Wagga-Kooringal 27
Marrar 51 d Barellan 35
Temora 44 d Northern Jets 42
Charles Sturt University 61 d Coleambally 35
