Wagga Tigers coach pleased with effort shown in loss at home to Goannas

Wagga Tigers coach Murray Stephenson was left generally pleased with the effort put forward by his side in their 46-point loss to Mangoplah-Cookardinia United-Eastlakes at Robertson Oval.
The Tigers put up quite the fight against the finals-bound Goannas and went into three-quarter-time only 19 points behind MCUE.
A five goal to one final term for the Goannas blew the margin out in the end, however it was a strong showing from an undermanned Tigers outfit.
While slightly disappointed in their finish to the game, Stephenson said he was pleased with his side's efforts during the opening three quarters.
"I thought generally speaking the boys competed all day," Stephenson said.
"As the game went on I think fundamentally our skill level let us down in the later stages which is probably credit to Mango and their pressure all day.
"It was a pleasing effort, but to fall off for a little bit at the end was a little bit disappointing."
The Tigers had a bit of a different look forward line against the Goannas as both Finn Hubbard and Kobe Priest were thrown forward at different stages of the game.
Hubbard showed plenty of promise and finished with two goals while Priest also had some good patches and hit the scoreboard.
Stephenson was impressed with the versatility shown from the pair and he also credited the efforts of forward Seb Snelling who finished with two goals.
"Yeah we threw a couple of guys, Kobe Priest was another one that spent a bit of time forward," he said.
"It was just probably to try and give Seb Snelling a chop out as well, I thought Seb had a terrific game today being one out up forward for a lot of the day.
"He did a lot of heavy lifting especially in the first half, we threw those guys in there to give him a chop out and give us another tall to compete aerially.
"They've both got attributes that fit well into playing forward so we might see a bit more of it."
The loss to the Goannas brings to an end a two-game winning streak that the Tigers had put together after successive victories against Narrandera and Coolamon.
Although they didn't get the four points on Saturday, Stephenson said he's proud of how the group are fighting the season out despite being out of finals contention.
"I'm really proud of the way the guys have showed up each week," he said.
"No one has shirked training and there's been some pretty tough months through training, it's even tougher when you have a tough run performance wise on Saturday's and you are not getting the wins you'd like.
"To their credit they've turned up and talking after the game the big thing for us is not crawling to the line, it's about finishing the year and still getting something out of it.
"They're a proud group and I think they'll continue to do it."
Snelling was outstanding for the Tigers in defeat while Sam McNaughton and Harry Kelly both had impressive performances.
The Tigers were a bit undermanned for their clash against MCUE as Stephenson, Sam Rowe, Mac Webster, Carl Schwenke and Tyson Todd all came out of the senior side that defeated the Hoppers the week prior.
Stephenson revealed he missed the clash through knee soreness after a brutal game in tough conditions against Coolamon.
Todd is expected to return for their clash next weekend against Collingullie-Wagga while Rowe is less likely to face the Demons.
