Heartbreak as red card, late try denies Toole historic first at Olympics

Corey Toole has just missed out on an Olympic games medal despite sparking an unlikely rally.
After a positive start to their semi-final after opening the scoring against Fiji on Sunday morning, the Australian men's sevens team conceded the next 31 points to miss out on a place in the gold medal game.
Instead they had to regroup to take on South Africa for the bronze medal just hours later.
Again Australia started well, with Toole's defence sparking a turnover leading to Nathan Lawson opening the scoring.
South Africa were quick to hit back but still Australia led 7-5 at half-time.
Then disaster struck.
Not only did the Blitzboks score from what looked like a forward pass with five minutes to play, captain Nick Malouf was then red carded for a high tackle in the lead up to Zain Davids' try.
South Africa took advantage as Davids scored again a minute later to lead 19-7.
Just when it looked like Australia were down and out, with two minutes left Toole kicked ahead of himself and showed why he's rated the fastest man in Australian rugby as he won the race to the ball, picked it up and scored.
Mark Nawaqanitawase then won the restart before spreading it to Mark Gonzalez who found Henry Patterson before he forced his way over to level the scores.
Dietrich Roache had a wide conversion attempt to put Australia back in front only for it to fade across the face of the goals.
However the unlikely comeback fell short as South Africa won the restart and took advantage of their numerical advantage spreading the ball the width of the field as Selvyn Davids made a break before dishing the ball off to Shaun Williams score the winner in injury time.
The 26-19 win handed South Africa the bronze medal.
It was still Australia's best result in an Olympic Games after being knocked out in the first two quarter-finals.
Coach John Manenti has called for more funding to aid the program's "shoestring budget", adamant France have provided the blueprint after claiming gold.
"We are not funded as a gold medal program and that's what we're trying to get to," Manenti said.
"Hopefully the powers that be can see we're in that echelon, fighting for a medal here on a shoestring budget. Staff, players, add a bit to it.
"It's LA (2028) into Brisbane and I'd like to think we can do what the French have just done. They've been building ... I would have loved to have played them, even for bronze."
France went on to claim gold with a 28-7 victory, Fiji's first loss since rugby sevens was introduced to the Olympics in 2016.
However Toole, who just missed out on becoming the third Wagga athlete to win an Olympic medal in a row, after Alicia Lucas won gold with the women's sevens side in Rio and Dylan Martin claimed silver with the Kookaburras in Tokyo, will now turn his attentions to making his debut for the Wallabies.
He leaves Paris on Thursday with six Tests in the Rugby Championships still to be played starting with a clash with South Africa in Brisbane on August 10.
It's not the end of Riverina's medals hopes with Batlow product Sharni Smale to start her campaign for a second gold medal to finish her sevens career starting on Monday.
DAILY DURING OLYMPICS
Wake up to a tasty serving of overnight news and excitement from the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris.