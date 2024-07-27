Tough finish to clash as hat-trick hero suffers serious injury scare

Eparama Navuki had a big impact for Gundagai but there are fears it will be for the last time this season.
Navuki crossed for a hat-trick to help the Tigers end their run of outs with a 32-6 win over Junee at Laurie Daley Oval on Saturday.
However he suffered a suspected broken collarbone late in the clash.
Gundagai co-coach Derek Hay was pleased to return to winning ways but was left to rue another serious injury concern.
"I don't think we've played with our full team all year and we're not going to at any stage from now on," Hay said.
"He looks like he's out for the year now, a collarbone is six weeks minimum and that's pushing it."
Gundagai had lost three straight games, and four of their last five, coming into the clash with an in-form Diesels outfit eyeing off a third straight win.
However after close losses to Kangaroos and Temora, followed by Young scoring a 25-6 win over them last week, Hay was pleased to bounce back.
"We've played against three top sides and were very close but it doesn't mean much when you don't register a W," he said.
"They are all in the L column but it's good to be back in the winner's list.
"We still have a lot to do."
James Morgan really led the way, scoring two tries himself and setting up two more.
Hay feels the Country representative really showed what he's brought to the club.
"He was our best player, by a fair way actually," Hay said.
"He's been good as he's been doing a lot of different work, which is probably not his strength, but he's a bit of a team player Jimmy (Morgan).
"He's been doing a lot of dirty work for us but it was really good to see him get some early ball and his in and aways were very good.
"You could tell the way he trained this week he was going to be on and he's been good for us.
"Jimmy is just hitting his peak now so we know what we can do and he will keep doing that."
Their defence was what particularly impressed Hay.
Junee had sustained periods with the ball in the first half but the Tigers didn't crack.
Instead Gundagai took an 18-0 lead into the break.
Conceding just the one try in the clash was a real positive.
"They probably have five or six straight sets on our line in a 10-minute period there but we turned them away and had a bit of joy at the back end of the half," Hay said.
"To go in 18-0 was pretty pleasing, especially that nil.
"We were a little bit scrappy in the second half, and actually let a few guys on that haven't played a lot of minutes this year but it was still nice to only concede six."
The win lifts a little of the pressure off Gundagai as they look to secure their finals berth.
They are now back in fourth, one point clear of Southcity after the Bulls loss to Kangaroos.
With a clash against Tumut to follow on from the general bye.
Meanwhile Junee will be looking to bounce back when they head down to tackle Albury on August 10.
