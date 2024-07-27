'Out of control' game called off as cards fly, finals positions locked in

Waratahs will head into the Southern Inland finals off only half a game after their dramatic clash with Leeton was called off early.
Trailing 38-0, the Phantoms had two players red carded, and had another still off the field following a yellow card, when both teams and the referees agreed it would be best for the game to finish at half-time.
Waratahs coach Nick McCarthy was pleased to get through the dramatic first half unscathed ahead of their major semi-final clash with Wagga City.
"It's clear Leeton have gone through some tough times this season and I think the pressure of that got the better of them and their discipline let them down a bit," McCarthy said.
"I think Warwick Strong did as good a job as referee of the game as he could but nothing he did was going to change the behaviours of Leeton and I think it was a pragmatic decision to end the game at half-time.
"All that would have happened if we had gone back on after half-time was people would have been hurt and more red cards would have been given out.
"I think in the interest of pragmatism it was the right decision."
It's the third time a Phantoms game has been called off early this season, including their loss to Ag College last week.
Southern Inland president Warwick Grant admitted the game was totally out of control.
"It looked like it was only going to be a downward spiral so it was decided for the safety and betterment of everybody it was the best thing to do," Grant said.
The red cards will result in a trip to the judiciary, however Grant doesn't expect any further penalties to come.
"It was disappointing from our point of view that their season should end up like that, and it was probably disappointing for Leeton, but I don't see any further action being taken," he said.
Leeton finished their return to first grade in sixth place, however they are set to play finals in second grade.
They finished second on the ladder but with most of their players required to play both grades to fill their commitments will need dispensation requests to go their way this week to be able to field a side.
Those decisions will be left to the three other clubs in the top four, Wagga City, Reddies and Tumut.
However if Leeton doesn't receive dispensation for enough players the board may be forced to step in.
"I guess if they don't give dispensation to enough players for Leeton to go ahead the board will have to decide on whether the next best team moves up into finals or not," Grant said.
"It's a situation we've never been faced with before."
Ag College have denied Reddies what would have been a remarkable return to finals football.
After being pushed early by their rivals at Beres Ellwood Oval on Saturday, Ag College coach Tom Lamond feels their attack has them in good stead for finals.
"We're very happy with our attacking performance, our defence and discipline can be a bit better but that's something to work on," Lamond said.
Lamond admitted to being caught off guard by Reddies, who scored two of the first three tries in the game, before Aggies adjusted to score the next four and ensure a win leading into finals.
It helped them on their way to a 66-24 victory.
Ag College are yet to get the better of either of the top two teams, with all four of their losses coming against Wagga City and Waratahs.
However Lamond hopes having a bigger focus on their attack can help them turn the tide.
"We've been working massively on our attack in the last three or four weeks as we know we can defend, and we've got one of the best defensive records in the comp, but we just need to score more points against better opposition," he said.
"We've just put a lot of finishing touches on the back line moves and just reading the plays better.
"Our attack was really good and it won it for us."
Reddies were chasing a fourth straight win to help push them into finals.
It wasn't to be but still remains their best finish since 2015.
As things panned out even a bonus-point win wouldn't have been enough for the Wagga club to qualify after Tumut ensured their place by scoring four tries, and therefore earning a bonus point of their own, against Wagga City at Conolly Rugby Complex.
The Boiled Lollies head into the finals unbeaten after a 36-26 win over the Bulls on Saturday.
They will face Waratahs for a place in the grand final at Conolly Rugby Complex on Saturday while Tumut and Ag College will face off looking to secure a preliminary final berth.
Meanwhile Albury finished another tough season on a positive note.
The Steamers scored their lone win of the year with a 15-12 victory over Griffith at Murrayfield.
The two sides' lone victories were against each other in the first and last rounds of the season.
DAILY DURING OLYMPICS
Wake up to a tasty serving of overnight news and excitement from the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris.