Saturday snapshots - The highlights from round 16 in the Farrer League

Jake Brown had the definition of a day out at Langtry Oval on Saturday.
The classy Marrar midfielder kicked 12 goals in the Bombers' 141-point victory over Barellan.
Brown's previous best haul for the season had been three on a couple of occasions. He'd never managed more than that on one day in his senior career.
That was until Saturday.
Playing in the midfield and swapping forward, Brown got off the chain.
The former Sydney Swan only had two to quarter-time but kicked four of Marrar's five goals in the second term to have six by the main break. He then had 10 by three quarter time and kicked a couple early in the last quarter before being dragged and put on ice.
Brown has had a fine first season at Marrar. He's often threatened to have a big impact on the scoreboard but has proven at times inaccurate in front of goal.
Not so on Saturday, Brown kicked 12.2 in one of the games of the season.
"The biggest thing for us is trying to stay fit and healthy. I know we've got a few out but at this stage if we keep this healthy list and we bring it into finals, we'll at least give ourselves every chance."
EWK coach Jake Barrett knows how well things are coming together at Gumly Oval but doesn't want to get ahead of himself after another big win on Saturday, this time over North Wagga.
What a big difference 12 months can make.
For the past two years, the Hawks have been riddled by injuries and it prevented them from having a red hot crack at the premiership.
Obviously their biggest injury happened in round one when Barrett went down with a fractured skull. But since then, the Hawks have done relatively well on the injury front.
Aside from the unavailable pair of Joss Cooper and Bryce McPherson, it was only coach Barrett and assistant Luke Gerhard that were on the Hawks' injured list in round 16.
Could one of the biggest Riverina League recruits off last off-season be playing in the Farrer League next year?
That's the talk around the traps.
Word has it that one Farrer League club is well-placed to land another big recruit from the Riverina League.
It's easy to see how it could eventuate. This player's circumstances would mean it would be much easier to link with a nearby Farrer League club than trying to commit to the travel involved with his current club.
He'd be just what this Farrer League club is looking for to. Watch this space.
Eight straight.
East Wagga-Kooringal's huge win over North Wagga on Saturday made it eight victories in a row. The Hawks haven't been beaten since they were upset by the Saints at McPherson Oval earlier in the year.
The last time the club won eight straight was their premiership year of 2016.
They won eight straight home and away games going into finals in 2016, before producing two clinical wins over Coleambally to claim a drought-breaking premiership.
The Hawks couldn't be better placed heading into next week's top-of-the-table showdown with The Rock-Yerong Creek at Victoria Park.
The winner will finish on top and have the first week of finals off, while the loser will take on Marrar in the qualifying final.
55 - James Roberts (TRYC)
54 - Jarrad Boumann (EWK)
43 - Kieran Emery (Marrar)
38 - Charlie McCormack (Northern Jets)
35 - Jeremy Piercy (EWK)
25 - Jake Brown (Marrar), Will Reinhold (Temora)
24 - Riley Budd (TRYC), Jarrod Turner (EWK)
23 - Matt McGowan (North Wagga)
Round 17 - Saturday August 3
The Rock-Yerong Creek v East Wagga-Kooringal at Victoria Park
North Wagga v Northern Jets at McPherson Oval
Charles Sturt University v Temora at Peter Hastie Oval
Barellan v Coleambally at Barellan Sportsground
Bye: Marrar
