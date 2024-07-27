Kangaroos jumped out to another strong lead and didn't let this one slip

Kangaroos gave their top three hopes a big boost as they fought off a challenge from Southcity.
The Bulls dropped down to fifth after the 24-14 loss at Equex Centre on Saturday, with their crosstown rivals now three points clear of Gundagai, who moved back into fourth.
Kangaroos scored the first three tries to jump out to a 12-0 lead before Southcity got themselves back into the contest.
Twice they closed within four points but Kangaroos had the answers.
After a couple of costly fade outs this season, including giving up a 24-0 lead in their last game against Albury, captain-coach Nathan Rose was pleased with how Kangaroos responded.
"I thought we were pretty good for the majority of that first half but just had a little five-minute lapse that let them back into the game and if we can be better in those situations then we don't give teams a sniff," Rose said.
"If we are icing moments and putting points on the scoreboard then we're not letting teams back in."
Kangaroos got on top early as Noah Killeen scored his second try in the first 18 minutes.
They were making plenty of inroads before a mistake gave Southcity a chance to hit back late in the half.
Capitalising on a repeat set, Mitch Bennett got the Bulls on the board after scoring from a Josh Siegwalt kick with six minutes left in the half.
Southcity then elected to take a penalty goal from in front with two minutes left on the clock.
However Kangaroos still managed to take a six-point lead into half-time when James Smart's two-point field goal attempt from 42 metres hit the crossbar but still went over.
Six minutes into the second half Dakota Ruta went over to give Kangaroos a 18-8 lead.
Southcity responded as Campbell Lyons scored with 17 minutes left to trail 18-14.
Lyons dislocated his shoulder going over, which saw the Bulls down to only 12 on the field after running out of interchanges.
While he did return, Kangaroos were still able to take advantage and after holding the Bulls out worked the length of the field on a seven-tackle set before Ruta sealed the win with his second.
Rose thought having a number of players return from injury helped with their consistency.
"I think it was a matter of getting some blokes back into our full-strength team," he said.
"We've got a bye this week so if we can welcome another one or two back then we will be better for it."
However not all good news for Kangaroos with Brayden Sharrock injuring his knee while Bowie Foster picked up a hamstring injury in his return as well.
Southcity coach Cleve McGhie also only lasted 54 minutes before sustaining an ankle injury.
The Bulls have put themselves under pressure to play finals with four losses from their last five games.
They were again with captain Kyle McCarthy due to a quadriceps injury.
Former Bulls coach Nick Skinner was left to rue after poor start.
It's something he feels the Bulls need to address.
"It was a poor start, we didn't take the game on early and I think the second half was a big improvement," Skinner said.
"There was some good effort in the second half but I think in the end they won as we had a poor start.
"We need to be better with our starts as it's been pretty ordinary the last few weeks."
Skinner is looking to see some more consistency from the Bulls.
"The big challenge for our team is we look really good in patches but we have to string two halves together," he said.
"We either look really good in one half and drop off in the second or we start poor and play better in the second.
"The challenge is to put together two good halves."
