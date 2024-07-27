The Daily Advertiser
The Daily Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/Community/Events

Kangaroos jumped out to another strong lead and didn't let this one slip

Courtney Rees
By Courtney Rees
July 27 2024 - 9:08pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
James Smart can't stop Campbell Lyons from scoring as Kangaroos delivered an important win over Southcity at Equex Centre on Saturday. Picture by Les Smith
James Smart can't stop Campbell Lyons from scoring as Kangaroos delivered an important win over Southcity at Equex Centre on Saturday. Picture by Les Smith

Kangaroos gave their top three hopes a big boost as they fought off a challenge from Southcity.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Courtney Rees

Courtney Rees

Sports journalist

Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.

Newsletters & Alerts

View all
The Olympics Breakfast Newsletter

DAILY DURING OLYMPICS

The Olympics Breakfast

Wake up to a tasty serving of overnight news and excitement from the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris.