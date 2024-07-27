The Daily Advertiser
sport
The Daily Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/Sport/Farrer League
Photos

Hawks exact revenge on Saints while Brown kicks the season's biggest haul

MM
By Matt Malone
July 27 2024 - 8:55pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
East Wagga-Kooringal's Jeremy Piercy takes a strong mark despite the best efforts of North Wagga defender Ky Hanlon in the Farrer League game at Gumly Oval on Saturday. Picture by Bernard Humphreys
East Wagga-Kooringal's Jeremy Piercy takes a strong mark despite the best efforts of North Wagga defender Ky Hanlon in the Farrer League game at Gumly Oval on Saturday. Picture by Bernard Humphreys

East Wagga-Kooringal did not miss when exacting revenge on cross-town rivals North Wagga on Saturday.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Matt Malone

Sports editor

More from sports

Newsletters & Alerts

View all
The Olympics Breakfast Newsletter

DAILY DURING OLYMPICS

The Olympics Breakfast

Wake up to a tasty serving of overnight news and excitement from the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris.