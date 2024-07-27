Hawks exact revenge on Saints while Brown kicks the season's biggest haul

East Wagga-Kooringal did not miss when exacting revenge on cross-town rivals North Wagga on Saturday.
The Hawks produced one of the most complete performances of the season to destroy the Saints by 143 points, running out 25.9 (159) to 2.4 (16) winners at Gumly Oval.
North Wagga upset the Hawks a couple of months ago so the 165-point turnaround shows just how far the home team has come.
EWK were on top early but put the contest to bed with a commanding 10-goal second term. They ran in another five unanswered goals in the third quarter to have established a 114-point lead by the final change.
It was the Hawks' eighth straight win and sends them into next week's top of the table clash with The Rock-Yerong Creek full of momentum.
EWK coach Jake Barrett couldn't help but lavish praise on his men after the performance.
"It was probably one of our best games where we've moved the footy," Barrett said.
"It's a credit to our boys really to play the kind of style that we did today and to do it for four quarters was really good.
"I understand North Wagga are missing a few clientele at the moment but it was still a positive for our side that we could play four quarters like that.
"It was a great day for us, the way we moved the footy and the movement off the ball as well was really good."
The win now puts them in a position where if they beat The Rock-Yerong Creek next Saturday, the minor premiership is all but theirs.
Barrett is trying to keep a lid on things but can't help but be impressed with the trajectory his team is headed.
"I just want to stay focused week on week but for us, compared to the last time we played North Wagga, their midfield probably outdid our midfield and they reacted and spread a lot quicker than us and today we did the opposite, which is really good," he said.
"I think from last time we played them until now it goes to show the improvement we've had and all the boys are working together, which is really good.
"We've just got to keep doing it now.
"The biggest thing for us is trying to stay fit and healthy. I know we've got a few out but at this stage if we keep this healthy list and we bring it into finals, we'll at least give ourselves every chance."
Jerry Maslin continued his outstanding form with another brilliant display in the midfield. His partner in crime, Dylan Morton, put a big week behind him to produce another exceptional display.
Ryan Bourne produced one of his best games of the season, as did Wade Barby, while Luke Cuthbert was strong throughout.
Jeremy Piercy (seven goals) and Brocke Argus (five) both hit the scoreboard strongly.
Jackson Nejman was solid in defence for the Saints, while Matt McGowan worked hard up the ground throughout.
Full-time
EWK Hawks 4.2 14.3 19.8 25.9 (159)
North Wagga Saints 1.0 1.1 1.2 2.4 (16)
GOALS: EWK Hawks: J.Piercy 7, B.Argus 5, J.Boumann 4, J.Maslin 3, J.Turner 2, R.Bourne 2, Z.Randal 1, K.North-flanagan 1; North Wagga Saints: H.Pollard 1, M.McGowan 1
BEST: EWK Hawks: R.Bourne, L.Cuthbert, B.Argus, J.Maslin, D.Morton, W.Barby; North Wagga Saints: J.Nejman, M.McGowan, I.Bennett, W.Harper, G.Von Marburg, B.Clark
MARRAR midfielder Jake Brown bagged a 12-goal haul in the Bombers' big win over Barellan on Saturday.
Brown enjoyed one of the games of the season as an undermanned Marrar proved too strong for the Two Blues, 27.12 (174) to 5.3 (33) at Langtry Oval.
Brown had 10 goals by three quarter time and left the field for the day shortly after his 12th midway through the final term.
A 10-goal opening term from Marrar set the scene and they never looked back.
The game took a fiery turn in the final quarter as punches flew in a fiery fight right near both benches.
A Barellan player was yellow carded, while it is alleged another Two Blues player left the bench and came onto the field of play to involve himself in the fight.
Marrar coach Cal Gardner was pleased the way his team went about claiming the four points.
"I was pretty happy with the way we approached the game and our attitude throughout the game was really good, right from the first quarter until the last," Gardner said.
"We set a few boxes that we wanted to tick and we ticked a high majority of those."
He also singled out praise for Brown.
"One of the better individual games that I've seen," he said.
"He looked dangerous wherever he was throughout the game."
Young ruck Cameron Walshe also kicked three goals for the Bombers, as did Caleb Walker, Nick Cawley and Lachlan O'Callaghan.
Barellan captain Riley Irvin was again his team's best. He rucked, played on-ball and also was used as a key defender.
In an unusual occurrence, Barellan's bench was also white-carded during the game.
Full-time
Marrar Bombers 10.4 15.8 24.10 27.12 (174)
Barellan Two Blues 1.1 3.1 4.2 5.3 (33)
GOALS: Marrar Bombers: J.Brown 12, C.Walshe 3, N.Cawley 3, C.Walker 3, L.O'Callaghan 3, C.Bourke 2, J.Staines 1; Barellan Two Blues: A.Robertson 3, J.Hillman 1, R.Irvin 1
BEST: Marrar Bombers Seniors: Not submitted; Barellan Two Blues Seniors: Not submitted.
FOUR unanswered goals in the final term helped Charles Sturt University get over the line against Coleambally on Saturday.
There was nothing between the two teams for the first three quarters before the Bushpigs lifted late to run out 7.9 (51) to 3.2 (20) winners at Coleambally Sportsground.
The Bushpigs couldn't manage a goal in either of the first or third terms but held a narrow three-point advantage in a low-scoring affair at three-quarter-time.
But four goals to none in the final term helped the finals-bound Bushpigs grab the four points.
CSU co-coach Travis Cohalan said the road trip proved every bit as tough as he expected.
"Their pressure was really good for three quarters and they definitely brought the challenge to us which we knew they would," Cohalan said.
"We knew it was going to be a real test for us, we spoke about it after the Marrar loss last week that a sign of maturity would be to go across and make this road trip, which is a fairly tough one, but get across there and get the job done, which is what we did in the end.
"We had a bit of turmoil throughout the week and even today, we had blokes unavailable through illness, the flu has ripped through the club in seconds and firsts so today we had five guys out of our first grade team that will walk back in next week so for the boys to step up and go across and make a really hard road trip against a team that play really well at home and bring a fierce and pressure-filled game, I was really proud of the win to be honest.
"Especially after being challenged for three quarters but the boys really broke the game open in the last quarter and got it on our terms and used the footy really well and it started to show on the scoreboard."
Sean Holgate, Max Findlay, Trent Cohalan, Dusty Rogers and Nick Myers were the pick of CSU's players.
Toby Blissett and Kyle Pete impressed for the Blues, in what was another spirited and competitive showing from the home team.
Full-time
CSU Bushpigs 0.0 3.1 3.5 7.9 (51)
Coleambally Blues 1.0 2.2 3.2 3.2 (20)
GOALS: CSU Bushpigs: H.Wooden 3, J.Turner 1, R.Mcnab 1, H.warwick 1, S.Holgate 1; Coleambally Blues: D.Bennett 1, T.Blissett 1, B.Argus 1
BEST: CSU Bushpigs: S.Holgate, M.Findlay, T.Cohalan, D.Rogers, N.Myers, S.Severin; Coleambally Blues: D.Mader, J.Buchanan, K.Pete, D.Bennett, T.Blissett, C.Bock
