Griffith edges closer to finals with win at home; Coolamon thumps Crows

Griffith edged one step closer to securing a finals berth courtesy of a 48-point win against Narrandera at Exies Oval.
It was a pretty consistent performance from the Swans who booted four goals in each of the first three quarters as they claimed a 14.18 (102) to 8.6 (54) win over the Eagles.
Griffith coach Greg Dreyer was pretty happy with his side's performance which now sees the Swans jump a game clear of fellow finals contender Turvey Park.
"It was a good win," Dreyer said.
"They challenged us of course, but I think they are a bit low on troops at this time of year.
"We're very pleased with the win in the end, we fought it out and were fairly consistent.
"It was good."
Although coming away with a nine-goal win, it could've been a bit more as the Swans struggled somewhat in front of goal finishing the game at 14.18.
Dreyer agreed their conversion in front of goal hadn't been the greatest and noted they could've potentially left some points out on the ground.
"I think we kicked 6.6 in the second half, so yeah we should've kicked better to be honest," he said.
"I think that would've been more of an indication of the dominance that we had, we had a lot of field position and we just couldn't convert.
"To Narrandera's credit they put a lot of pressure on and chased and competed, but we certainly need to straighten it up a little bit."
Swans captain Jack Rowston had an outstanding game for Griffith while Nathan Richards and Henry Delves were also impressive in their win.
Dreyer praised the efforts of Rowston in their win and he believes he's getting back in form at the right time of year.
"He was very good," he said.
"He's back to his best Jack, he had a lot of control around the ground and definitely led from the front."
Teenage forward Billy Evans had a solid day out finishing with five goals while Charlie Cunial also hit the scoreboard kicking three majors.
Cunial has popped up at different times up forward for the Swans this season and Dreyer was happy with his performance against Narrandera.
"Yeah he was good today Charlie," he said.
"He led well and presented, I thought the little fellas around him helped out as well.
"It was pleasing for him to hit the scoreboard."
The only sour note for the Swans was the fact Kahlan Spencer rolled his ankle in the opening minutes of the game.
Dreyer revealed Spencer played no further part in the contest and they were unsure of the extent of the damage just yet.
The Swans were without some of their key troops in their win against the Eagles including travelling contingent Tom Baxter, Heath Northey, Riley Lucas and Tom Tyson.
Dreyer was confident the quartet would be right to face Coolamon next weekend however the Swans will still be without midfielder Ollie Bartter for another game.
Bartter missed the first of two games in Griffith's win against the Eagles after accepting a two-game ban for rough conduct stemming from their win against Turvey Park last weekend.
Full Time
Griffith 4.5 8.12 12.12 14.18 (102)
Narrandera 1.2 3.3 7.5 8.6 (54)
GOALS: Griffith: B.Evans 5, C.Cunial 3, T.Powell 2, M.Rosengreen 1, N.Richards 1, J.Girdler 1, C.Purtill 1; Narrandera: E.Puruntatameri-Dunn 2, B.Renet 2, H.Odgers 1, J.Carroll 1, M.Dillon 1, H.Pole 1
BEST: Griffith: J.Rowston, N.Richards, H.Delves, C.Cunial, J.Girdler, M.Rosengreen; Narrandera: H.Pole, H.Odgers, J.Smith, B.Renet, D.Quilter, J.Absolom
Coolamon teenager Jack Rudd starred as the Hoppers bounced back superbly with a 123-point thumping of Leeton-Whitton.
It's been a couple of tough weeks for the Hoppers, however they responded in emphatic fashion as they cruised to a 22.11 (143) to 2.8 (20) victory.
Rudd has enjoyed a couple of strong performances in recent weeks and Coolamon coach Gavin McMahon praised his efforts in their win over the Crows.
"Yeah Jack was outstanding," McMahon said.
"Particularly in that first quarter when the game was there to be won he was heavily involved and then he was pretty consistent all the way through the back end of the game.
"I'm really stoked for Jack, he's really developed and matured a lot over the last six weeks and I'm stoked to see him play so well and get rewarded today."
Joe Redfern led the way up forward with five goals while Nic Buchanan, Aiden Macauley and Rudd all finished with three apiece.
Macauley is one of the leaders in the Hoppers side and McMahon was happy to see him have a strong game in their win.
"Doc (Macauley) was one that was really stung by how he and the team performed last week," he said.
"It's the type of quality dude he is that he fronted up and made sure he wasn't putting two bad one's in a row.
"He was excellent and he really led from the front."
The Hoppers had 18-year-old Mitch Dryden make his first grade debut against the Crows and McMahon was pleased to see the teenager hit the scoreboard in his first senior game.
"He was awesome," he said.
"Not only did he kick a goal, he kicked a goal with his first possession in senior footy so that was always a good story for the young fella at the four-minute mark I think it was of the first quarter.
"He was a great story, he didn't think he was close to playing senior footy but it just shows you can come in and as long as you know your role and play and give everything you've got to that, then you can be a real contributor.
"I'm stoked for him."
It's been a trying couple of weeks for the Hoppers as they entered the clash against the Crows off losses to Collingullie-Wagga and Wagga Tigers.
McMahon was proud of the way his group responded as they notched up their first win at home since round five.
"We've got a bloody ripping bunch of fellas out here at the moment," he said.
"We were pretty poor last week and we challenged the boys on Tuesday night for a fair amount of time about how we needed to play.
"They rolled out and put on a pretty awesome display really."
Full Time
Coolamon 10.0 11.2 16.8 22.11 (143)
Leeton Whitton 1.1 2.4 2.5 2.8 (20)
GOALS: Coolamon: J.Redfern 5, J.Rudd 3, N.Buchanan 3, A.Macauley 3, B.Glyde 2, L.Higman 1, J.Maddox 1, J.Robinson 1, C.Mckelvie 1, M.Dryden 1, T.Coenen 1; Leeton Whitton: J.Norman 1, T.Doyle 1
BEST: Coolamon: J.Rudd, C.Mattingly, A.Macauley, J.Robinson, A.Ledson, B.Glyde; Leeton Whitton: T.Meline, C.McAdam, A.Crelley, M.Axtill, J.Ryan, J.Norman
DAILY DURING OLYMPICS
Wake up to a tasty serving of overnight news and excitement from the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris.