The Daily Advertiser
The Daily Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Griffith edges closer to finals with win at home; Coolamon thumps Crows

JM
By Jimmy Meiklejohn
July 27 2024 - 9:05pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Coolamon defender Campbell Mattingly gets a kick away during the Hoppers clash against Leeton-Whitton back in round four. Mattingly was one of Coolamon's best in their 123-point win over the Crows at Kindra Park. Picture by Liam Warren
Coolamon defender Campbell Mattingly gets a kick away during the Hoppers clash against Leeton-Whitton back in round four. Mattingly was one of Coolamon's best in their 123-point win over the Crows at Kindra Park. Picture by Liam Warren

Swans continue march to finals with good win at home against Narrandera

Griffith edged one step closer to securing a finals berth courtesy of a 48-point win against Narrandera at Exies Oval.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JM

Jimmy Meiklejohn

Sports Journalist

Newsletters & Alerts

View all
The Olympics Breakfast Newsletter

DAILY DURING OLYMPICS

The Olympics Breakfast

Wake up to a tasty serving of overnight news and excitement from the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris.