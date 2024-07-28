The Daily Advertiser
The Daily Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Rose's return just a cameo in blow to premiership hopes of Kangaroos

Courtney Rees
By Courtney Rees
July 28 2024 - 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kangaroos coach Nathan Rose won't play again this season due to back surgery. Picture by Les Smith
Kangaroos coach Nathan Rose won't play again this season due to back surgery. Picture by Les Smith

Kangaroos' hopes of going one better in 2024 have been dealt a massive blow.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Courtney Rees

Courtney Rees

Sports journalist

Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.

Newsletters & Alerts

View all
The Olympics Breakfast Newsletter

DAILY DURING OLYMPICS

The Olympics Breakfast

Wake up to a tasty serving of overnight news and excitement from the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris.