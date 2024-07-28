Rose's return just a cameo in blow to premiership hopes of Kangaroos

Kangaroos' hopes of going one better in 2024 have been dealt a massive blow.
After being beaten in last year's grand final, the Wagga club now have to contend with being without their leader for the rest of the campaign.
Kangaroos captain-coach Nathan Rose played his first game since breaking his thumb in round four on Saturday.
However it will also be his last of the season.
In a big hit to the Wagga side, Rose will undergo back surgery on Monday forcing him to the sidelines again.
"My season is done," Rose said.
"I'm booked into surgery Monday morning on my back.
"I picked up an injury that was a bit unexpected.
"I'm not a surgeon but it's related to nerves so I'll let the neurosurgeon handle that but in terms of footy this year I'm done."
Rose picked up the injury at training as he was working his way back from the thumb issue.
However it is much more serious than initially thought.
"I was planning on coming back around the Brothers game (June 29) and it was a bit of a funny one," Rose said.
"I'd been training six weeks prior to my back injury from breaking my breaking and was at training and picked it up out of nowhere.
"It's nerve related so a bit more serious than your usual tendon or ligament so I had to be cautious but I consulted with the surgeon and he fast tracked me.
"It came on a little bit quicker than expected but I suppose it is for the better."
Rose is unsure of the long-term prognosis.
"I've had an up and down season and I didn't want to leave it knowing I haven't given it a full crack," Rose said.
"That was the main reason I re-signed but they've been good to myself and my family as well."
Rose came on late in their 24-14 win over Southcity at Equex Centre on Saturday.
He wasn't expecting to play but made a late decision to sit on the bench after the withdrawal of Simione Naiduki.
Dakota Ruta (hamstring) and Zeik Foster (shoulder) were given early marks as Rose came on in the dying stages.
Kangaroos are currently third ahead of the general bye this weekend.
They face the top two teams, Temora and Young, before hosting Junee in the run into the finals.
DAILY DURING OLYMPICS
Wake up to a tasty serving of overnight news and excitement from the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris.